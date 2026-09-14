The initiative to place portraits of scientists on the most prominent advertising spaces in Chinese cities is becoming widespread.

This is not just an internet rumor. Starting from August 2026, in cities such as Heze and Zibo in Shandong province, huge portraits of famous Chinese scientists began to be displayed on the outdoor screens of shopping malls instead of commercial advertisements. Later, similar initiatives were observed in other regions, including Anhui, Inner Mongolia, and Henan provinces. This was reported by the China Association for Science and Technology.

In some subway stations in Zhengzhou, advertising spaces have also been allocated for portraits of Chinese scientists and information about them. Among them are scientists such as Qian Xuesen, who made a great contribution to the development of rocket and space programs, nuclear physicist Deng Jiaxian, agronomist Yuan Longping, and Nobel laureate Tu Youyou.

In September 2026, the China Association for Science and Technology also reported that portraits of scientists are being displayed on large public screens and transport infrastructure in various cities of the country. It was noted that screens on subway lines, airports, and railway stations in Jinan are also being used within the framework of the initiative.

It is emphasized that the main goal of this campaign is to demonstrate the role of scientists in society and promote interest in science. Thus, figures of science are appearing in prominent places that were previously reserved mostly for commercial products or celebrity advertisements.