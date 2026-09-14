Why Alisher Uzoqov shed tears: "I have been waiting for this for a long time" (video)

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, actor and director Alisher Uzoqov was awarded the "Dustlik" (Friendship) Order. The award was presented to him by Nuriddinjon Ismailov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.

Many people noticed that the actor had tears in his eyes during the awarding ceremony. In an interview with the "Intervyu TV" project, Alisher Uzoqov spoke about what he felt at that moment.

“I didn't cry, tears just came to my eyes. I didn't think it would be like that either. When they said 'Alisher Uzoqov', I stood up, took a few steps, and tears welled up in my eyes until I received the award. Perhaps the hardships I've seen until now, or perhaps the fact that I waited for this award for a long time, was the reason. Truly, I have been waiting for this for quite a while,” the actor said.

He noted that receiving recognition from the state and the head of state is of great importance to him, emphasizing that such an award places an even greater responsibility on him.

“I don't know about other artists, but personally I look forward to being awarded by the state, by our President. This affects me differently and increases my responsibility,” Alisher Uzoqov said.

According to the actor, the numerous congratulations pouring in after the award helped him feel the people's love even more deeply.

“That's when I came to the conclusion that 'People love Alisher Uzoqov'. Perhaps these words might seem odd to some, but I really waited a long time for this award. That's why it hit me so hard,” he concluded.

Currently, many followers on social networks are congratulating Alisher Uzoqov on being awarded the "Dustlik" Order.