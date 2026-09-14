Sindarov to Face Gukesh for the World Crown: FIDE Confirms All Details

Official details of a monumental event, unprecedented in the history of world chess and drawing the gaze of intellect enthusiasts across the entire planet, have been revealed. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has officially confirmed the regulations, exact schedule, venue, and total prize pool for the supreme world title match between the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India, and the challenger, Uzbekistan's own Javokhir Sindarov. This prestigious showdown will take place from November 22 to December 13, 2026, at the Martin Bodmer Foundation Museum in the picturesque city of Geneva, Switzerland, returning the World Chess Championship final matches to Swiss soil for the first time since 2004.

Most amazingly, both grandmasters will be only 20 years old at the start of the match — making this encounter the youngest world championship final in the entire history of human chess. Javokhir Sindarov, who has secured a spot for the absolute world crown for the first time in Uzbekistan's history, is ready to triumph in the battle fought over 14 classical games and a $2.5 million prize pool. So, who will be the first to cross the 7.5-point winning line, who might prevail in the tiebreaks scheduled for December 12, and what new page is this historic event opening in the chronicles of Uzbek sports?

A 22-Year Return to Switzerland: Historic Battle at the Geneva Museum

The venue and schedule approved by FIDE are as follows:

Geneva and the Bodmer Foundation: The competition will be organized at a historical and cultural landmark in Geneva, Switzerland — the Martin Bodmer Foundation Museum;

First Final Since 2004: These matches return the world's most prestigious chess event to Switzerland after 22 years;

Opening Ceremony and Start: The tournament program begins with a grand opening ceremony on November 22, while the first classical game across the board will take place on November 24;

Decisive Deadlines: The final 14th classical game is scheduled for December 11, and if the winner remains undecided, dramatic tiebreaks will be held on December 12;

Final Point: The World Championship will officially come to an end on December 13.

The Youngest Final in History and an Unprecedented Peak for Uzbek Chess

This clash is radically transforming international chess traditions:

Two 20-Year-Old Geniuses: Gukesh Dommaraju and Javokhir Sindarov will be 20 years old at the moment the competition begins; this is a Guinness World Records-level indicator as the youngest championship match recorded in chess history;

An Absolute First Record for Uzbekistan: Javokhir Sindarov made history as the first chess player in the history of independent Uzbekistan to directly contend for the absolute World Chess Championship title in the classical category;

Clash of New Generations: The battle of two young talents who have left behind masters of the older generation proves that a new era of dominance has begun in modern chess.

Regulations, Points, and a $2.5 Million Prize Fund

The financial and technical conditions of the competition are set at an exceptionally high level:

14 Classical Games: The match will consist of a maximum of 14 classical games;

7.5 Points for Victory: The participant who first scores 7.5 points will be declared the absolute World Champion and crowned with the main title;

Tiebreak Rule in Case of a Tie: If the score remains tied at 7:7 after the 14 main games, the winner will be determined in rapid chess (tiebreak) matches on December 12;

2.5 Million US Dollars: FIDE has approved a record prize fund of 2.5 million dollars for this championship battle.

Uzbekistan's young prodigy Javokhir Sindarov's historic struggle for the world crown on the boards of Geneva against reigning champion Gukesh Dommaraju will undoubtedly be a source of immense pride and an exciting trial for our entire country and the international sports community.

In your opinion, will our compatriot Javokhir Sindarov be able to defeat reigning champion Gukesh in the Geneva matches and become the first absolute world champion in the history of Uzbekistan? What do you think is the main advantage and key to success for the Uzbek grandmaster in this youngest final in chess history? Leave your thoughts in the comments and proudly share this article, which represents our country's sports step toward a historic victory, with all chess fans, your friends, and loved ones!