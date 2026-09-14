Sindarov to Face Gukesh for the World Crown: FIDE Confirms All Details

·2·Sport
Sindarov to Face Gukesh for the World Crown: FIDE Confirms All Details

Official details of a monumental event, unprecedented in the history of world chess and drawing the gaze of intellect enthusiasts across the entire planet, have been revealed. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has officially confirmed the regulations, exact schedule, venue, and total prize pool for the supreme world title match between the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India, and the challenger, Uzbekistan's own Javokhir Sindarov. This prestigious showdown will take place from November 22 to December 13, 2026, at the Martin Bodmer Foundation Museum in the picturesque city of Geneva, Switzerland, returning the World Chess Championship final matches to Swiss soil for the first time since 2004.

Most amazingly, both grandmasters will be only 20 years old at the start of the match — making this encounter the youngest world championship final in the entire history of human chess. Javokhir Sindarov, who has secured a spot for the absolute world crown for the first time in Uzbekistan's history, is ready to triumph in the battle fought over 14 classical games and a $2.5 million prize pool. So, who will be the first to cross the 7.5-point winning line, who might prevail in the tiebreaks scheduled for December 12, and what new page is this historic event opening in the chronicles of Uzbek sports?

A 22-Year Return to Switzerland: Historic Battle at the Geneva Museum

The venue and schedule approved by FIDE are as follows:

  • Geneva and the Bodmer Foundation: The competition will be organized at a historical and cultural landmark in Geneva, Switzerland — the Martin Bodmer Foundation Museum;

  • First Final Since 2004: These matches return the world's most prestigious chess event to Switzerland after 22 years;

  • Opening Ceremony and Start: The tournament program begins with a grand opening ceremony on November 22, while the first classical game across the board will take place on November 24;

  • Decisive Deadlines: The final 14th classical game is scheduled for December 11, and if the winner remains undecided, dramatic tiebreaks will be held on December 12;

  • Final Point: The World Championship will officially come to an end on December 13.

The Youngest Final in History and an Unprecedented Peak for Uzbek Chess

This clash is radically transforming international chess traditions:

  • Two 20-Year-Old Geniuses: Gukesh Dommaraju and Javokhir Sindarov will be 20 years old at the moment the competition begins; this is a Guinness World Records-level indicator as the youngest championship match recorded in chess history;

  • An Absolute First Record for Uzbekistan: Javokhir Sindarov made history as the first chess player in the history of independent Uzbekistan to directly contend for the absolute World Chess Championship title in the classical category;

  • Clash of New Generations: The battle of two young talents who have left behind masters of the older generation proves that a new era of dominance has begun in modern chess.

Regulations, Points, and a $2.5 Million Prize Fund

The financial and technical conditions of the competition are set at an exceptionally high level:

  • 14 Classical Games: The match will consist of a maximum of 14 classical games;

  • 7.5 Points for Victory: The participant who first scores 7.5 points will be declared the absolute World Champion and crowned with the main title;

  • Tiebreak Rule in Case of a Tie: If the score remains tied at 7:7 after the 14 main games, the winner will be determined in rapid chess (tiebreak) matches on December 12;

  • 2.5 Million US Dollars: FIDE has approved a record prize fund of 2.5 million dollars for this championship battle.

Uzbekistan's young prodigy Javokhir Sindarov's historic struggle for the world crown on the boards of Geneva against reigning champion Gukesh Dommaraju will undoubtedly be a source of immense pride and an exciting trial for our entire country and the international sports community.

In your opinion, will our compatriot Javokhir Sindarov be able to defeat reigning champion Gukesh in the Geneva matches and become the first absolute world champion in the history of Uzbekistan? What do you think is the main advantage and key to success for the Uzbek grandmaster in this youngest final in chess history? Leave your thoughts in the comments and proudly share this article, which represents our country's sports step toward a historic victory, with all chess fans, your friends, and loved ones!

Javokhir SindarovGukesh DommarajuFIDEGeneva Chess Championship
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Facing the two-time champion of Asia: Pakhtakor to begin Elite ACL journey in JeddahFacing the two-time champion of Asia: Pakhtakor to begin Elite ACL journey in JeddahToday, 18:42A $1 Million Match!: Sindarov defeats his leading opponent, but the victory was in vainA $1 Million Match!: Sindarov defeats his leading opponent, but the victory was in vainToday, 18:21Carlo Ancelotti confirms the end of Neymar's international careerCarlo Ancelotti confirms the end of Neymar's international careerToday, 17:51«New Era!»: Legendary Marcelo Gallardo to Lead Ecuador National Team«New Era!»: Legendary Marcelo Gallardo to Lead Ecuador National TeamToday, 17:28Ousmane Dembele spoke about the "Ballon d'Or" for the first time — How did he become the best?Ousmane Dembele spoke about the "Ballon d'Or" for the first time — How did he become the best?Today, 17:21Gus Poyet shares his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's careerGus Poyet shares his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's careerToday, 17:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?