Xiaomi introduces Smart Lock 5 Max with 2K camera and facial recognition

·38·Technology
Xiaomi introduces Smart Lock 5 Max with 2K camera and facial recognition

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled its new Xiaomi Smart Lock 5 Max smart lock, which combines security with modern technology. According to ixbt.com, the device is available for pre-order in the Chinese market at a price of 3,529 yuan and stands out for its advanced biometric features. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Advanced security and 12 unlocking methods

The new smart lock offers users 12 different ways to unlock the door. The most notable among them are 3D facial recognition technology and palm vein identification. The facial recognition system easily identifies people ranging from 1.2 to 2 meters in height and unlocks the door in approximately 1 second. The palm vein scanning function can identify a user from a distance of 10-20 centimeters.

The device's external panel is equipped with a special anti-reflective coating and a ring-shaped LED light. It also features a dynamic night vision mode that provides clear images in low-light conditions, along with a 2K resolution camera with an ultra-wide 192-degree field of view.

Artificial intelligence and long-term autonomy

A convenient 5-inch screen is installed on the inside of the door to monitor events occurring outside. AI technology allows for distinguishing humans from other objects, identifying incoming packages, and immediately detecting if the door is not fully closed or if there is an attempted break-in. The lock integrates seamlessly with other devices in the smart home ecosystem.

Regarding battery life, the device is powered by two 8,000 mAh batteries, providing up to 11 months of continuous operation. When the battery level drops below 10%, the lock automatically switches to power-saving mode, maintaining core unlocking functions for an additional 2.5 months.

XiaomiSmart Lock 5 MaxSmart LockTechnologyGadgets
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