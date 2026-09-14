Mechrevo RTX 5090 Laptop and Its Technical Specifications

·21·Technology
Mechrevo RTX 5090 Laptop and Its Technical Specifications

According to Ixbt.com, the Mechrevo brand has expanded its Canglong 16 Ultra laptop line with a new flagship configuration featuring top-tier performance. The device is attracting significant attention in the tech world for being equipped with the latest generation hardware, including the most powerful graphics accelerator and a high-performance CPU. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor, paired with 64 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 2 TB NVMe SSD. Such high specifications allow the device to handle the most demanding calculations, 3D modeling, and modern video games with ease.

Impressive display and high refresh rate

The device's design and visual capabilities are also noteworthy. The laptop features a durable and modern full-metal chassis, housing a 16-inch Mini LED screen. This display supports a high resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and offers an impressive 300 Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the screen provides 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. This is a crucial aspect for professional colorists and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Cooling system and pricing

To prevent overheating of the advanced components, a powerful air cooling system with three fans and a dedicated interface for a liquid cooling loop are utilized. Interestingly, an external water cooling system is included in the package. The device is powered by a 420W power adapter and a 99 Wh battery.

Currently, this flagship model has been released on the JD.com platform at a price of 31,999 yuan. Taking into account certain regional government subsidies, the price may drop to 30,499 yuan, or approximately 4,500 USD.

MechrevoRTX 5090AMD Ryzen 9LaptopTechnology
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