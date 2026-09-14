Facing the two-time champion of Asia: Pakhtakor to begin Elite ACL journey in Jeddah

The most anticipated club football tournament of the year in Asia — the new season of the AFC Champions League Elite — is kicking off. Today, on September 14, Uzbekistan's multi-time champion Pakhtakor Tashkent will begin its campaign in the continent's most important tournament away from home in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Uzbek club's first opponent is not just a grandee, but the famous Al Ahli team, which is the current and back-to-back two-time winner of this prestigious competition. Taking place at the massive Alinma Arena, which can accommodate over 62,000 fans, this clash will be a true test of skill and willpower for the Tashkent side.

The opposing squad is packed with a whole army of stars, ranging from English Premier League star Ivan Toney to well-known goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Brazil's Galeno, and Portugal's Francisco Trincão. So, why is the Jeddah "royal club" managed by Dutchman Marino Pusic dangerous, what are the historical head-to-head results between the two teams, and can the "Lions" pull off a sensation in this fierce battle starting at 23:15 Tashkent time?

89-year history and continental record: What is Al Ahli's strength?

Details of the Saudi grandee's hegemony on Asian pitches:

Glorious history and nicknames: Founded in 1937, this 89-year-old club is glorified among fans by the names "Royal Club" ("Al Malaki") and "People's Club" ("Nadi Al Umma");

Back-to-back championships: While the Jeddah side claimed the Asian throne for the first time in its history by defeating Japan's Kawasaki Frontale 2:0 in the 2024/2025 season final, they also retained the championship title in the 2025/2026 season by beating Japan's Machida Zelvia 1:0 in extra time;

Historical record: Al Ahli made history as the first team to win Asia's premier club tournament twice in a row since their cross-town rivals Al Ittihad achieved the feat in 2004 and 2005;

Massive stadium factor: The match will take place at the imposing Alinma Stadium, located within the King Abdullah Sports City complex, with a capacity of over 62,000 spectators.

Marino Pusic and the renewed legion of stars

The coaching staff and transfer market leap of the Jeddah team:

A coach who has tasted European success: The team has been managed since August 2026 by 55-year-old specialist Marino Pusic, who achieved a domestic double in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk and became a Dutch champion as part of Feyenoord's staff;

World stars in the squad: The goal is guarded by former Senegal national team and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Brazilian Roger Ibañez and Turkey national team representative Merih Demiral operate in the center of defense, while former England international Ivan Toney and Brazilian Galeno pose the main threat in attack; Major summer changes: Although Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessié have left the club, Portugal national team forward Francisco Trincão, Armenian leader Eduard Spertsyan, and Ukrainian talent Artem Bondarenko were brought in to replace them; National team core: Local players such as Ali Al-Majrashi, Ziyod Al-Johani, final hero Firas Al-Buraikan, Zakariya Hawsawi, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, and new forward Abdullah Radif form the main core of the Saudi Arabia national team.



Absolute historical equality and the big battle at 23:15

Pakhtakor has never backed down against the Saudi giant:

Balance in head-to-head matches: The sides have faced each other 4 times in official international arenas so far, showing complete equality: Pakhtakor has won 2 times, while Al Ahli has prevailed twice;

Defense and counter-attack test: For the Tashkent club, courageous defending against world-class opponent forwards and making productive use of situations in quick counter-attacks will be decisive factors;

Match time: This big clash, part of the 1st round of the AFC Champions League Elite, will start today, September 14, at 23:15 Tashkent time in Jeddah.

There is no doubt that this visit by Pakhtakor to the palace of the continent's reigning champion will be an intense test that will determine the status of not only the capital club, but all of Uzbek club football in Asia.

In your opinion, can Tashkent's Pakhtakor put up a worthy resistance against the star-studded Al Ahli in front of 62,000 terrifying fans in Jeddah and return from the away trip with points? What is your prediction for today's clash, and which opponent player must the "Lions" neutralize? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this crucial match defending the honor of Uzbek football with all football enthusiasts and Pakhtakor fans!