Starlink internet is now operational on airliners

·40·Technology
Starlink internet is now operational on airliners

Southwest Airlines, a major US low-cost carrier, has begun the process of equipping its fleet with high-speed satellite connectivity. According to ixbt.com, Starlink internet is being rolled out on the company's aircraft, and the system is already successfully operational on select flights. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Currently, passengers can check internet availability during their flight in advance. To facilitate this, a special "WiFi Powered by Starlink" icon has been introduced in the airline's official app, allowing users to identify which aircraft are equipped with the necessary hardware.

The new technology guarantees seamless, high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the entire flight, from takeoff to landing. The provided internet speed is sufficient not only for basic web browsing or work but also for streaming videos, playing online games, and connecting multiple devices simultaneously.

Ambitious long-term goals

Southwest Airlines does not intend to stop with these results. According to the airline's management plan, Starlink equipment will be installed on over 300 aircraft by the end of 2026. This will allow millions of passengers to remain in their familiar digital environment even while in the air.

For reference, Southwest Airlines, founded in 1971, is considered one of the world's largest low-cost carriers. Such steps toward adapting to modern demands and increasing competitiveness are setting new standards in the aviation market.

Experience of other airlines

Initiatives in this direction are not limited to a single company. Similar projects are being actively implemented by other major carriers in the global aviation market. For instance, United Airlines is equipping its long-haul Boeing 777-200 aircraft with Starlink and aims to increase the number of such liners to over 1,000 by the end of 2026.

Additionally, the Austrian airline Austrian Airlines has also started using the Starlink system on its Airbus A320neo aircraft. This European carrier plans to fully equip 20 of its planes with modern satellite connectivity by the end of the 2026/2027 winter season.

StarlinkSouthwest AirlinesWi-FiTechnologyAviation
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Abror Shuhratov
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