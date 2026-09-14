Billionaire's son's $1.2 million wedding amazed everyone

In Nalchik, the capital of Russia's Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, the wedding of 24-year-old Albert, the son of former leader and billionaire Arsen Kanokov, took place. He married his beloved Liliya.

According to media estimates, over 100 million rubles, which is nearly $1.2 million, was spent to hold the grand ceremony.

A total of 620 guests were invited to the wedding. The "Rida" residence, covering an area of nearly 2,000 square meters, was rented for the grand celebration. Due to the large number of guests, an additional special tent was also set up in the area.

A significant portion of the wedding expenses went toward decorations. It is reported that nearly 50 million rubles were allocated for fresh flowers and decorating a 40-meter-long pathway.

The price of the restaurant menu, which also included elite beverages, exceeded 8 million rubles. Another 2 million rubles was spent on VIP service, with a separate waiter assigned to each table.

The musical program at the celebration also turned out quite expensive. Throughout the evening, famous artists such as Navai, Anna Asti, and Magamet performed on stage. Their participation in the wedding was estimated at over 20 million rubles in total.

At the luxurious ceremony, female guests were gifted collections from the Dolce & Gabbana brand. The wedding concluded with a grand fireworks display and a huge multi-tiered cake.

This celebration organized by the billionaire's family sparked great interest on social networks due to its scale and the funds spent.