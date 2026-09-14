Weather warming expected in Uzbekistan on September 15

Uzhydromet has released the weather forecast for Uzbekistan on September 15.

According to the forecast, Tashkent will experience partly cloudy skies with no precipitation. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be 16–18 degrees, and daytime temperatures will reach 31–33 degrees Celsius.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation. Temperatures will range from 10–15 degrees at night to 27–32 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, skies will be partly cloudy with no precipitation. Temperatures will be 13–18 degrees at night and 30–35 degrees during the day.

In Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the weather will be partly cloudy with no precipitation. Temperatures will range from 13–18 degrees at night to 28–33 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, skies will be partly cloudy with no precipitation. Temperatures will be 13–18 degrees at night and 32–37 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be partly cloudy, variable in some places, with no precipitation. Temperatures will range from 13–18 degrees at night to 28–33 degrees during the day.

In the mountainous areas of the republic, the weather will be variable, with brief rain and thunderstorms possible in some places. Temperatures will be 10–15 degrees at night and 22–27 degrees during the day.