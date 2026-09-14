Fire breaks out in Karshi Technical University building (video)

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Fire breaks out in Karshi Technical University building (video)

Today, on September 14, a fire broke out on the roof of the main building of Karshi State Technical University. This was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the information, at 14:53, the Emergency Situations Department of Kashkadarya region received a report through the "112" single dispatching system that a fire had occurred on the roof of the university building.

Following this, rescue units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were dispatched to the scene, and fire containment operations began.

According to the ministry, the fire was completely extinguished at 15:57.

No information has been reported regarding casualties as a result of the incident. The cause of the fire and the amount of damage caused by the incident are being determined.

Karshi State Technical UniversityemergencyfireMinistry of Emergency Situations
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