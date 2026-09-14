How do baby kangaroos grow in their mother's pouch? Interesting facts (video)

There are very interesting facts related to the development of baby kangaroos in their mother's pouch. These are:

A baby kangaroo is born very small. At birth, it is about the size of a jelly bean. It is blind and hairless. Despite this, using its front legs, it grasps the fur on its mother's belly, moves upward, and reaches her pouch.

Once inside the pouch, the baby attaches to a special nipple. It doesn't just lie in the pouch — it continues an important part of its development right there and feeds on its mother's milk.

Even after leaving the pouch, the baby continues to return to its mother. For example, a red kangaroo joey may hide in the pouch when danger threatens until it is about 8 months old. Even after leaving the pouch completely, it continues to feed on mother's milk for some time.

The mother's milk changes depending on the baby's age. In kangaroos and some other marsupials, a mother can nurse babies of different ages at the same time and produce milk with different compositions for each of them.

Most surprisingly, a mother kangaroo can "pause" her pregnancy. Until the previous joey leaves the pouch, the development of the new embryo in the uterus is temporarily suspended. This phenomenon is called embryonic diapause.

A baby kangaroo spends a large part of its post-birth development in the pouch. For example, a western grey kangaroo joey feeds in the pouch for about 8.5 months, then begins to venture outside and continues to drink milk even after that.