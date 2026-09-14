“Neftchi” kicks off Elite ACL with a sensational victory: Marushich brings Iraqi grandee to its knees

·82·Sport
“Neftchi” kicks off Elite ACL with a sensational victory: Marushich brings Iraqi grandee to its knees

The new season of Asia’s most prestigious club tournament — the AFC Champions League Elite — started with a true celebration and an important historic victory for Uzbek football fans. In a fierce and intense central fixture of the opening matchday on the continent, Fergana's «Neftchi» hosted Iraq’s multi-time champion and renowned club with extensive international experience, «Air Force». The fate of the match remained extremely tense and nerve-wracking until the final minutes: Islom Ismoilov's wards demonstrated all-around dominance in front of their home fans, ultimately securing a valuable and hard-fought 1:0 victory.

The hero of the match was experienced Montenegrin striker Zoran Marushich, who came on as a substitute and outjumped everyone in an aerial duel in the 83rd minute. Marked by intense clashes between players of both teams, 5 yellow cards, and relentless pressure, this match clearly demonstrated the continental ambitions of the Fergana side. So, how did the head coach's tactical changes in the second half break down the opponent's defense, why did the Iraqi air force team suffer defeat, and how will this victory impact «Neftchi»'s chances of advancing from the group?

The devastating strike in the 83rd minute: Zoran Marushich’s triumph

The dramatic moments that decided the match:

  • Ismoilov's golden substitution: Zoran Marushich, who replaced Brazilian Yan Medeyros Sasse in the 56th minute, radically changed the pace of the game and created real pressure in the opponent's penalty area;

  • Precise header: In the 83rd minute, following a dangerous cross from the flank into the penalty area, Marushich headed the ball into the back of the net beyond the reach of Iraqi club goalkeeper Mohammad Saleh Mejbel — 1:0;

  • Explosion of emotions: Intoxicated by the goal, the Montenegrin striker was shown a yellow card by the referee in the 84th minute, but this joy brought the entire stadium to its feet.

Uncompromising battle: Yellow cards and solid defense

The fierce intensity on the pitch and the starting line-ups of both teams:

  • «Neftchi»'s combative starting line-up: Botirali Ergashev, Bojan Ciger, Ikromjon Aliboyev, Abrorbek Ismoilov (Bilolxon Toshmirzayev, 46'), Nurmuhammad Abdug'aniyev, Stipe Perica (Xurshid G'iyosov, 72'), Alisher Odilov (Anvar G'ofurov, 88'), Yan Medeyros Sasse (Zoran Marushich, 56'), Farrukh Sayfiyev, Koffi Kouao, and Francisco Jurani;

  • «Air Force»'s inability to respond: Mohammad Saleh Mejbel, Ruslan Kanoon Al-Darraji, Muslim Musa Al-Hamadani, Saed Ahmad Alrosan, Mohanad Abdulkadhim Al-Jebur, Alharet Al-Sayeg, Mohammad Javad Al-Ghadab, Abbas Fawzi Hasan, Saad Abdulameyer, Tuisila Kisinda, and Ali Saad Jabbar;

  • Nervous moments: The referee was forced to book Stipe Perica and Saed Ahmad Alrosan in the 59th minute as struggles intensified, Muslim Musa in the 63rd minute, and Bilolxon Toshmirzayev in the 81st minute;

  • Clean sheet: Thanks to the reliable actions of Botirali Ergashev and the defensive line, the visitors encountered a barrier in all their attempts to equalize.

Islom Ismoilov's tactics and an important step in the Elite ACL

The significance of this victory for Uzbek football was immense:

  • Bright start to the new season: The Fergana team secured 3 points right in their opening match of Asia's most important club competition, taking one of the top spots in the standings;

  • Tactical victory: Head coach Islom Ismoilov's precise substitutions in the second half — specifically the introduction of Toshmirzayev, Marushich, and G'iyosov — fatigued the opponent's defense and forced a decisive mistake;

  • Confidence toward the next stage: This victory over the Iraqi vice-champion, considered one of the continent's strong teams, significantly boosts the psychological edge of «Neftchi» players ahead of the upcoming rounds.

With this courageous victory, Fergana's «Neftchi» club proved that it is ready to be among the elite in the AFC Champions League Elite and fight fiercely against any opponent on the path to the podium.

How far do you think «Neftchi» under Islom Ismoilov can go in this year's AFC Champions League Elite? Did you enjoy Zoran Marushich coming off the bench to score and the team's style of play? Leave your impressions and feedback in the comments and proudly share this analysis of the Fergana team's historic victory with all fans of our national football and your loved ones!

NeftchiAir ForceAFC Champions League EliteZoran Marushich
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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