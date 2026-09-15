Teacher accused of murdering student out of fear of losing job

In South Korea, a university teacher has been accused of murdering a student with whom he had a relationship, fearing he would lose his job if the affair was exposed. The investigative materials on the criminal case have been sent to the prosecutor's office.

The 31-year-old Chinese teacher, Zheng Changsheng, is suspected of murdering a 25-year-old Chinese graduate student who previously attended his class and abandoning her body in multiple locations.

The police forwarded the case to the prosecutor's office on September 4.

According to the investigation, the tragic incident occurred near dawn on August 20 in Zheng's studio apartment in Gyeongsan, South Korea.

The deceased student had arrived in South Korea on August 14 to receive her master's diploma. She went missing on the evening the graduation ceremony was held.

Zheng taught two subjects at the same university and was scheduled to hold more classes. According to police, he feared losing his job if his relationship with the student became public.

Surveillance cameras captured Zheng and the student entering his room at around 14:00 on August 20.

Later, the teacher reported the student missing to the police and introduced himself as her boyfriend.

However, investigators found contradictions in the information he provided. Police stated that Zheng turned off the student's phone near the Dongdaegu Station.

He is also suspected of falsifying her movements by wearing her clothes in order to mislead the police and create the impression that the student was still moving around.

Zheng was arrested on the street on August 25. The student's body was found in his apartment on the same day.

Local police disclosed his identity and photograph to the public until October 1. A special commission explained this decision by the severity of the crime, the damage caused to the victim, the sufficiency of evidence, and the need to prevent similar crimes in the future.

Zheng faces a series of charges, including murder, mutilating a corpse, abandoning and concealing a body, and obstructing police officers.

The Daegu District Court issued an arrest warrant due to concerns that he might flee.

During the investigation, Zheng stated that an argument broke out between them and he took the student's life. However, this is his statement and not a final conclusion confirmed by the court.

Initially, he refused to undergo a psychological evaluation. Later, however, he underwent the expert examination, according to "Need To Know". The results of the examination have not yet been made public.

Meanwhile, the university administration is investigating whether Zheng made inappropriate advances or proposals to other Chinese students as well.

The Chinese Consulate in Busan, South Korea, has called for a full investigation into the incident and strict measures against the perpetrator.

The name of the deceased student has not been officially disclosed.

Currently, the prosecutor's case files have been sent to court, and the further fate of the case will be decided during the trial process.