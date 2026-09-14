The most important phase filling the special strategic partnership relations between Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea with practical content has officially concluded. At the end of productive and comprehensive high-level negotiations held in the city of Seoul, a ceremonial exchange of bilateral documents took place in the presence of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae-myung. The large package of signed documents, while taking trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian partnership to a new level, fully covered high technologies and future sectors.

In particular, strategic agreements aimed at artificial intelligence, civil aviation, ecology and the fight against climate change, the regulation of medical products based on international standards, and the modernization of preschool and higher education systems were approved. This package of agreements serves as a solid legal foundation for the digital progress and global economic integration of New Uzbekistan. So, what will the historical documents adopted in Seoul change in the lives of the citizens of the two countries, what new opportunities will open up in the transport and aviation directions, and to what extent will the partnership on artificial intelligence develop?

Technologies and transport: Achievements in artificial intelligence and aviation

Important technological documents signed in the presence of the leaders of the two countries:

Cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence: An agreement was reached on introducing Korea's advanced digital developments and artificial intelligence systems into the economy and public administration;

Aviation and transport corridors: The development of civil aviation and international transport infrastructure, the expansion of direct flights, and the improvement of logistics chains were envisaged;

Protection of intellectual property: The system for the legal protection of innovative developments, copyrights, and startup activities was strengthened;

Technical assistance and grants: Agreements on attracting South Korea's advanced technical assistance programs to the industrial and public sectors were approved.

Human capital and health: Reforms from kindergarten to university

Decisive documents signed in humanitarian and social spheres:

Preschool, school, and higher education: The introduction of Korea's advanced methodology at all stages of the education system, improving the quality of preschool education, and establishing joint programs in higher education were designated;

Regulation of medical products: An important agreement was signed on controlling pharmaceuticals and medical goods based on international standards, and ensuring the safety and quality of medicines;

Archival affairs and cultural heritage: The direction of preserving historical documents, digitalization, and exchanging experience in the archival system was strengthened.

Green future, agriculture, and a new stage of tourism

Agreements covering sustainable development and economic sectors:

Climate and environmental protection: Joint initiatives on mitigating the consequences of climate change, applying "green" technologies, and ensuring environmental safety were approved;

Modern agricultural sector: Agreements were concluded on expanding modern Korean water-saving technologies and smart greenhouses in agriculture;

Tourism bridges: Specific programs were approved to activate tourism exchange between the two countries and improve the industry infrastructure;

Investment promotion: Economic memorandums on creating mutual preferences and favorable investment conditions for business circles were exchanged.

There is no doubt that this comprehensive package of documents exchanged in the presence of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Lee Jae-myung will impart a powerful technological momentum to the strategic development of Uzbekistan.

In your opinion, among this huge package of documents signed with South Korea, which sector — artificial intelligence, the education system, or the transport direction — will have the fastest and highest positive impact on our country's development? What are your thoughts on the introduction of Korean standards in medicine and education? Leave your comments below and proudly share this analysis of the historical achievement of friendship between the two countries with all your loved ones and colleagues!