Additional safety barrier to be installed on new passenger aircraft in the US

An additional safety requirement has been introduced in the US for newly manufactured commercial passenger aircraft. According to the rule, a secondary protective barrier must be installed in front of the pilots' cockpit door on airplanes.

This barrier blocks direct access to the pilots' cabin when the cockpit door is open during flight. This is aimed at providing an additional layer of protection, particularly when one of the pilots needs to leave the cabin or use the restroom.

According to the regulation, the secondary barrier must protect the aisle from the passenger cabin to the cockpit before the flight deck door is opened. This prevents unauthorized individuals from using the open door to enter the cockpit.

This FAA requirement applies to newly manufactured commercial passenger aircraft. Retrofitting all currently operating aircraft with this system is not mandatory.

The new safety measure is aimed at reducing the risk of unauthorized entry into the pilot cabin during the brief moments when the cockpit door remains open.