Google starts pre-orders for new type of Android laptops

·33·Technology
Google starts pre-orders for new type of Android laptops

Google has announced that pre-orders for its new class of Googlebook laptops, featuring a new type of operating system, will begin on September 21. These devices are not intended to replace traditional Chromebooks but are being launched as a new category of gadgets designed to compete with entry-level MacBook models and laptops powered by Snapdragon processors. This is reported by news source

Ixbt.com.

According to information shared by Videocardz, Google has already provided a direct link for pre-orders. However, the exact pricing and the list of models available for sale remain confidential, sparking significant interest among users and technology enthusiasts.

Capabilities of new laptops and partners

The main features and technical details of the devices are expected to be fully revealed at a special presentation tomorrow, September 15. According to previous company statements, leading global computer manufacturers are participating in this project.

Companies planning to release these types of laptops under their own brands include Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. The capabilities of the devices can be anticipated based on the recently leaked Lenovo Googlebook 15 model.

Special Android and AI integration

Googlebook devices run on a version of the Android operating system specifically adapted for computers. This software is equipped with deeply integrated AI capabilities and a range of new features, such as a completely redesigned cursor.

GoogleGooglebookAndroidLaptopTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

OpenAI acquires Glass Imaging for $300 millionOpenAI acquires Glass Imaging for $300 millionToday, 01:55USA admits for the first time that secret weapons have been deployed in spaceUSA admits for the first time that secret weapons have been deployed in spaceYesterday, 23:21iOS 27 update and new Siri capabilitiesiOS 27 update and new Siri capabilitiesYesterday, 22:30Daydream app introduces new shopping features with Apple IntelligenceDaydream app introduces new shopping features with Apple IntelligenceYesterday, 22:29NASA and IBM have created the most complete AI map of the MoonNASA and IBM have created the most complete AI map of the MoonYesterday, 22:27Starlink internet is now operational on airlinersStarlink internet is now operational on airlinersYesterday, 20:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean