Google starts pre-orders for new type of Android laptops

Google has announced that pre-orders for its new class of Googlebook laptops, featuring a new type of operating system, will begin on September 21. These devices are not intended to replace traditional Chromebooks but are being launched as a new category of gadgets designed to compete with entry-level MacBook models and laptops powered by Snapdragon processors. This is reported by news source

Ixbt.com.

According to information shared by Videocardz, Google has already provided a direct link for pre-orders. However, the exact pricing and the list of models available for sale remain confidential, sparking significant interest among users and technology enthusiasts.

Capabilities of new laptops and partners

The main features and technical details of the devices are expected to be fully revealed at a special presentation tomorrow, September 15. According to previous company statements, leading global computer manufacturers are participating in this project.

Companies planning to release these types of laptops under their own brands include Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. The capabilities of the devices can be anticipated based on the recently leaked Lenovo Googlebook 15 model.

Special Android and AI integration

Googlebook devices run on a version of the Android operating system specifically adapted for computers. This software is equipped with deeply integrated AI capabilities and a range of new features, such as a completely redesigned cursor.