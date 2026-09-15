Students returned to classes: Tashkent metro passenger traffic exceeds 228 thousand

·3·Uzbekistan
Students returned to classes: Tashkent metro passenger traffic exceeds 228 thousand

This morning, the passenger flow in the Tashkent metro increased significantly. This was due to the first day of the new academic year for second-year and higher-year students.

The return of students to classes led to an increase in the number of people using the metro during morning hours compared to usual.

On the morning of September 14, more than 228 thousand passengers were transported in the metropoliten.

The influx of students caused an increased load at metro stations and in carriages, especially during the morning rush hours.

The start of the academic year also affected the metro

With the start of the new academic year, the number of passengers in the capital's public transport is also growing. Along with the students, the regular weekday passenger flow intensified the overall load on the metro.

Tashkent metroacademic yearstudentspassengers in Tashkent metro
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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