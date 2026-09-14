Donald Trump announces sensational agreement between Moscow and Kyiv

·51·World
Donald Trump announces sensational agreement between Moscow and Kyiv

One of the most important and unexpected twists since the outbreak of war has occurred in global geopolitics and the world energy market. US President Donald Trump urgently announced that the Ukrainian and Russian sides have reached a mutual formal agreement not to strike each other's strategic energy infrastructure. In a statement posted on his "Truth Social" social network page, the White House leader stated that Ukraine has agreed to stop striking Russian energy targets, and the Russian Federation has also committed to taking a reciprocal step.

Trump noted that the sharp rise in diesel prices on the world market was driven not by the Iranian factor, but precisely as a result of the energy war between Russia and Ukraine. Following this sensational news, a genuine revival was observed in international exchanges and the Russian stock market, with share prices immediately rising by up to 3.5 percent. So, how did these invisible negotiations mediated by Washington take place, how fully will the agreement be implemented by the parties, and can this step serve as the first door towards a comprehensive truce?

"Both sides agreed": Donald Trump's official statement

Details of the sensational news announced by the US President on his social network:

  • Condition for halting strikes: "Ukraine has agreed not to strike Russian energy targets. Russia has agreed to do the same!" — Donald Trump wrote;

  • The truth about the diesel and fuel market: The President revealed the reason for global price growth: "The rise in diesel prices worldwide is mainly caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, not Iran";

  • Personal signature and guarantee: Personally signing the statement as "President DJT", the White House leader is presenting this diplomatic outcome as another major victory for his administration.

Flashes on the exchanges: The Russian market rises by 3.5 percent

Trump's brief and concise post immediately impacted the international financial sector:

  • Sharp stock market jump: Following the news of the agreement, shares of many leading companies and energy giants on the Moscow Exchange instantly rose in price by up to 3.5 percent;

  • Decrease in oil refining risks: The reduction in the threat of drone and missile strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and Ukrainian power grids and thermal power plants mitigated economic risks;

  • Investors' hopes: Financial analysts predict that this step towards energy security will soon lead to significant stabilization of prices in the oil and gas market.

The future of the agreement: The first step towards a truce in the big war?

This agreement marks the beginning of an important test period in international geopolitics:

  • Salvation ahead of the winter season: The inviolability of energy systems was of vital importance for both countries to provide the population with heat and electricity during the autumn-winter season;

  • Issue of enforcement control: Military experts remind us that while fierce battles continue along the front line, compliance with this agreement and its preservation remain a big question;

  • Foundation for peace talks: If this agreement succeeds in practice, it could serve as a primary foundation for halting military operations on a broader scale and returning to the diplomatic negotiation table.

This agreement, reached at the initiative of Donald Trump, has become the biggest political news inspiring hope for the global economy and millions of people caught in the vortex of war.

Do you think Russia and Ukraine will actually fulfill the promise not to strike each other's energy systems to the end, or is this a temporary political statement? Can this agreement be the initial real step toward completely stopping the war and establishing peace? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analytical news concerning world politics and the fate of the war with all your loved ones and international news observers!

Donald TrumpUkraine-Russia energy agreementDiesel fuel priceRussian stock market
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Additional safety barrier to be installed on new passenger aircraft in the USAdditional safety barrier to be installed on new passenger aircraft in the USToday, 23:00Speaker falls on artist portraying Michael Jackson in Saint Petersburg (video)Speaker falls on artist portraying Michael Jackson in Saint Petersburg (video)Today, 22:03Walked 6,805 kilometers barefoot: Irish man breaks Guinness recordWalked 6,805 kilometers barefoot: Irish man breaks Guinness recordToday, 21:33Unusual initiative in China: scientists take over the most expensive advertising screensUnusual initiative in China: scientists take over the most expensive advertising screensToday, 21:15Ranking of the world's "most influential" Jews publishedRanking of the world's "most influential" Jews publishedToday, 20:41How do baby kangaroos grow in their mother's pouch? Interesting facts (video)How do baby kangaroos grow in their mother's pouch? Interesting facts (video)Today, 20:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars