Donald Trump announces sensational agreement between Moscow and Kyiv

One of the most important and unexpected twists since the outbreak of war has occurred in global geopolitics and the world energy market. US President Donald Trump urgently announced that the Ukrainian and Russian sides have reached a mutual formal agreement not to strike each other's strategic energy infrastructure. In a statement posted on his "Truth Social" social network page, the White House leader stated that Ukraine has agreed to stop striking Russian energy targets, and the Russian Federation has also committed to taking a reciprocal step.

Trump noted that the sharp rise in diesel prices on the world market was driven not by the Iranian factor, but precisely as a result of the energy war between Russia and Ukraine. Following this sensational news, a genuine revival was observed in international exchanges and the Russian stock market, with share prices immediately rising by up to 3.5 percent. So, how did these invisible negotiations mediated by Washington take place, how fully will the agreement be implemented by the parties, and can this step serve as the first door towards a comprehensive truce?

"Both sides agreed": Donald Trump's official statement

Details of the sensational news announced by the US President on his social network:

Condition for halting strikes: "Ukraine has agreed not to strike Russian energy targets. Russia has agreed to do the same!" — Donald Trump wrote;

The truth about the diesel and fuel market: The President revealed the reason for global price growth: "The rise in diesel prices worldwide is mainly caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, not Iran";

Personal signature and guarantee: Personally signing the statement as "President DJT", the White House leader is presenting this diplomatic outcome as another major victory for his administration.

Flashes on the exchanges: The Russian market rises by 3.5 percent

Trump's brief and concise post immediately impacted the international financial sector:

Sharp stock market jump: Following the news of the agreement, shares of many leading companies and energy giants on the Moscow Exchange instantly rose in price by up to 3.5 percent;

Decrease in oil refining risks: The reduction in the threat of drone and missile strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and Ukrainian power grids and thermal power plants mitigated economic risks;

Investors' hopes: Financial analysts predict that this step towards energy security will soon lead to significant stabilization of prices in the oil and gas market.

The future of the agreement: The first step towards a truce in the big war?

This agreement marks the beginning of an important test period in international geopolitics:

Salvation ahead of the winter season: The inviolability of energy systems was of vital importance for both countries to provide the population with heat and electricity during the autumn-winter season;

Issue of enforcement control: Military experts remind us that while fierce battles continue along the front line, compliance with this agreement and its preservation remain a big question;

Foundation for peace talks: If this agreement succeeds in practice, it could serve as a primary foundation for halting military operations on a broader scale and returning to the diplomatic negotiation table.

This agreement, reached at the initiative of Donald Trump, has become the biggest political news inspiring hope for the global economy and millions of people caught in the vortex of war.

Do you think Russia and Ukraine will actually fulfill the promise not to strike each other's energy systems to the end, or is this a temporary political statement? Can this agreement be the initial real step toward completely stopping the war and establishing peace? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analytical news concerning world politics and the fate of the war with all your loved ones and international news observers!