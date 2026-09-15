Yemeni government forces launch large-scale offensive against Houthis

The relative peace and truce that have persisted in the Middle East region for several years are on the verge of complete collapse. According to urgent reports by the influential Al Jazeera TV channel, Yemeni government troops, fully supported by Saudi Arabia, have launched a comprehensive military counter-offensive against Houthi rebels in the strategically important Taiz province. Successfully repelling the Houthi offensive attempt, the legitimate army advanced rapidly in a western direction with the help of airstrikes. In response, the rebels announced that they had carried out a massive strike with dozens of combat drones and ballistic missiles on a major Saudi military facility — the King Khalid Air Base.

This sharp escalation, which nullified the historic truce reached in 2022, initiated an era of fierce battles for control of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea, the heart of international trade. Following the military clashes, a severe humanitarian disaster occurred in the region: in a matter of weeks, nearly 86,000 innocent people were forced to flee their homes. Well, what purpose does this government offensive in Taiz pursue, how true is the Houthi strike on the Saudi base, and how will the flames of this new war affect the global economy?

Bloody battle in Taiz: Airstrikes and the march towards the west

A new phase of clashes between the government army and the rebels:

Houthi offensive crushed: The initial breakthrough attempts by rebel groups in Taiz province were repelled by government forces, dealing them a devastating blow;

Air-supported offensive: Under precise airstrikes from the Saudi coalition aviation, the Yemeni army began actively advancing towards the western regions;

The 2022 truce collapsed: Experts note that the peace agreement reached in the region in 2022, which somewhat stabilized the situation, has officially lost its force.

Dozens of drones on the «King Khalid» base and the Bab al-Mandeb intrigue

Houthi retaliation and strategic sea route control:

Rocket rain on the Saudi air base: The Houthis claimed to have carried out a major attack using dozens of kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles on the strategic King Khalid Air Base located in Saudi Arabia;

Riyadh's silence: Saudi officials have not yet provided an official comment or confirmation regarding this Houthi strike and the damage at the base;

Capture of sea islands: The Houthis are strengthening their positions on the Red Sea coast, capturing strategically important islands, and seeking to take full control of the global trade route passing through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

86 thousand refugees and the crisis in Djibouti: Humanitarian tragedy

The clashes have brought severe hardships to civilians:

86 thousand people displaced: Over recent weeks, at least 86,000 local residents have been forced to flee their homes due to intense military actions and bombardments;

Fleeing across the Red Sea: Over 2,000 Yemeni refugees crossed the dangerous sea route, reached the African state of Djibouti, and were placed in camps;

Global food and medicine shortage: Fierce battles in the region have completely blocked ways to deliver humanitarian aid to the needy population.

This newly flared armed conflict in Yemen seriously jeopardizes not only the country itself, but also international logistics and peace in the entire Red Sea region.

In your opinion, can the offensive launched by the Yemeni government forces with Saudi support put an end to Houthi rule, or will this conflict start a wave of an even bigger war in the Middle East? How do you think the international community should stop this new threat in the Red Sea? Leave your analyses and comments below and share this important article about the geopolitical situation with all your friends and loved ones!