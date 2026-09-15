A new drink with three “zeros” from Coca-Cola: Will it also be sold in Uzbekistan?

Coca-Cola has presented an interesting novelty on the European beverage market. The company has launched a new product called Triple Z. Its main feature is that the drink contains no sugar, no caffeine, and no calories at all.

Will the Coca-Cola taste be preserved?

The most interesting aspect of the new product is that, although the manufacturer has abandoned three important components, it promises to preserve the familiar taste characteristic of Coca-Cola.

Three “zeros”: sugar — none, caffeine — none, calories — none. Triple Z has already gone on sale in some European countries. Its wider distribution is said to depend on consumer reaction.

Multiple features in one bottle

In fact, the company has attempted to combine features previously found separately in its older products into this new drink. For this reason, Triple Z is drawing attention as one of Coca-Cola's next-generation products.