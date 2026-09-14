Negotiations between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Lee Jae-myung successfully concluded in Seoul

·32·Uzbekistan
Negotiations between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Lee Jae-myung successfully concluded in Seoul

The special strategic partnership relations between Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea have reached a historic peak. In the city of Seoul, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae-myung concluded important negotiations in a narrow format and in an expanded composition with the participation of official delegations. The heads of state noted with satisfaction that socio-economic indicators are growing rapidly, and today over 700 enterprises with the participation of Korean investments are successfully operating in Uzbekistan.

Negotiations between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Lee Jae-myung successfully concluded in Seoul

Most importantly, following the high-level talks, a package of promising investment projects totaling nearly 12 billion dollars was prepared, and a Strategic Cooperation Program with the Export-Import Bank of Korea was adopted. It was also agreed to establish an innovative-technological alliance combining the industries and resources of the two countries, and to closely cooperate in the fields of critical minerals, digital technologies, cybersecurity, and military-technical spheres. Well, what goals do the 5 priority areas put forward by Shavkat Mirziyoyev cover, why will the next Interregional Forum be held precisely in Samarkand, and what will the declaration of 2027 as the "Year of Culture and Mutual Exchanges" change in the lives of our peoples?

Negotiations between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Lee Jae-myung successfully concluded in Seoul

12 billion dollars and 5 priority areas: A new stage of economic cooperation

Strategic plans put forward by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev:

  • New portfolio worth 12 billion dollars: Within the framework of the state visit, promising projects in industry, infrastructure, and high technologies totaling nearly 12 billion US dollars were prepared;

  • Strategic program with Eximbank: A long-term strategic financing program with the Export-Import Bank of Korea was adopted;

  • Five priority tasks: Expanding trade, increasing the flow of investments, processing critical minerals, modernizing transport corridors and infrastructure were defined as the foundation of economic partnership;

  • Over 700 active enterprises: Today, the number of enterprises with South Korean capital participation in Uzbekistan exceeding 700 was demonstrated as an example of the reliability of the investment environment;

  • KOICA and EDCF funds: Dozens of large-scale programs are being consistently implemented in medicine, pharmaceuticals, ICT, agriculture, water management, and energy sectors.

Negotiations between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Lee Jae-myung successfully concluded in Seoul

Technological alliance, cybersecurity, and defense partnership

An entirely new innovative platform is being formed at the Seoul summit:

  • Innovative and technological alliance: A powerful alliance is being created combining Korea's advanced digital developments with New Uzbekistan's rich raw material and industrial resources;

  • ICT and cybersecurity: Special attention will be paid to digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the introduction of high-tech solutions into healthcare;

  • Military-technical dialogue: Readiness was expressed to deepen cooperation in developing interagency defense relations, organizing joint practical events, and training military specialists;

  • Next forum in Samarkand: The success of the first Interregional Forum in the history of the two countries was highly praised, and it was agreed to hold the next business and regional summit in ancient Samarkand.

Negotiations between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Lee Jae-myung successfully concluded in Seoul

Qualitative leap in education and historical initiative for 2027

Human capital and humanitarian ties became the heart of the negotiations:

  • 4 Korean universities and 5 KOICA centers: It was noted that branches of 4 prestigious higher education institutions of South Korea are training IT and engineering personnel in Uzbekistan, while 5 KOICA centers are teaching young people modern professions;

  • Rectors' Forum: The exchange of scientific experience and programs will be further strengthened through regular forums of higher education institution leaders;

  • "Spiritual bridge" — the Korean diaspora: It was emphasized that the numerous Korean diaspora living in peace and harmony in Uzbekistan is a priceless symbol of friendship connecting the two peoples;

  • 2027 — "Year of Culture and Exchanges": With the aim of strengthening humanitarian ties, an agreement was reached to officially declare 2027 as the "Year of Culture and Mutual Exchanges".

Negotiations between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Lee Jae-myung successfully concluded in Seoul

The outcomes of the high-level negotiations in Seoul have created a solid foundation for implementing multi-billion-dollar plans that will take Uzbekistan's industry, education, and digital sector to a new stage.

In your opinion, how will the new technological alliance being formed between Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea and the colossal investment projects worth 12 billion dollars contribute to the increase of high-paying engineers and IT specialists in our country? How do you react to the declaration of 2027 as the year of the cultures of the two peoples? Leave your feedback in the comments and proudly share this important analysis defining the future of the two states with all your loved ones and colleagues!

Shavkat MirziyoyevKorea EximbankSamarkand Interregional Forum12 billion dollar investment
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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