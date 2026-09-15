«Roma» achieved a confident victory in Turin, while sensational «Como» rose to 2nd place

The Italian championship — Serie A's new season 4th round delivered real intensity and major changes in the standings to the fans. The capital's «Roma» club, which started the season in brilliant form, visited local «Torino» in Turin and secured a confident 2:0 victory. For the Romans, Donyell Malen opened the scoring in the 40th minute, while young talent Niccolò Pisilli put the final touch in the 90+3rd minute added by the referee. Through this success, «Roma» celebrated their fourth consecutive victory and stand as the sole leader of the competition table with 12 points. In the round's another central and most sensational confrontation, the unexpected discovery led by Cesc Fàbregas — «Como» defeated «Parma» 2:1 at home. Thanks to goals from Ramon and Caiki, the team accumulated 10 points, leaving the giants behind and firmly securing 2nd place directly. So, how serious are «Roma»'s championship ambitions this year, how is modest «Como» shaking the Italian elite, and what serious tests lie ahead for the Romans led by captain Paulo Dybala in the upcoming rounds?

Strike from Malen and Pisilli: «Roma»'s triumph in Turin

The «Wolves» demonstrated a cold-blooded and flawless tactical game away:

The decisive strike in the 40th minute: Near the end of the first half, Dutch forward Donyell Malen punished the Turin defense to open the score — 0:1;

The finish in the 90+3rd minute: In the final seconds of the match, young star Niccolò Pisilli, who entered the pitch with spirit, finished a quick counter-attack with a goal — 0:2;

Absolute leadership: Accumulating the maximum of 12 points after 4 rounds, the Rome club continues to hold 1st place in Serie A to no one;

«Torino»'s unlucky start: Having only 3 points, the Turinese remained in 14th place after this defeat;

Starting lineups of the teams: While «Torino» played with Perri, Coco, Cömert, Komッツo (Komusso), Belgali, Gineitis (Bragança 46'), Mandragora (Zapata 83'), Fitz (Ilkhan 59'), Fortini (Rodríguez 73'), Vlašić, and Simeone; «Roma» was defended by Svilar, Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso, Lulli, Cristante (Koné 64'), Pisilli, Soulé (Mora 57'), Dybala (De Roon 64'), and Malen (Castro 57').

«Como»'s sensational flight: Important victory over «Parma»

The league debutant continues to amaze all of Italy:

Goals from Ramon and Caiki: In the 23rd minute, Ramon put «Como» ahead, while in the 83rd minute, Caiki hit the opponent's net for the second time to seal the victory;

Romero's last breath: Romero, coming on as a substitute for the visitors, scored a consolation goal in the 90+2nd minute, but this was not enough to save «Parma» from defeat — 2:1;

2nd place in the standings: Accumulating 10 points in 4 matches, «Como» took 2nd place as the closest pursuer in the Italian championship; whereas «Parma» remains in a difficult situation in 18th place with just 1 point;

Warriors on the pitch: «Como» fielded Sánchez, Couto, Ramon, Kempf, Caiki, Perrone, da Cunha, Diao, Paz, Baturina, and Kean, while «Parma» played with Corvi, Carlos, Troilo, Prato, Britschgi, Sierro, Keita, Valeri, Touré, Lontani, and Elphege.

The battle for the Scudetto and competition intrigue

The results of the 4th round prove that fierce competition has begun in Italy:

«Roma»'s new spirit: The capital team's solid defense and cold-blooded conversion of chances in attack demonstrate their contention for the long-awaited championship;

Moise Kean and Fàbregas effect: «Como»'s high-level players in the squad and combinational play show that small clubs can also fight for big goals in Serie A;

Danger bell for the giants: The high positions occupied by teams not seen as main favorites at the start of the season indicate unexpected scenarios and a tight championship race in Italy this year.

There is no doubt that the battle for leadership and the path to the championship will enter an even more intense phase in the upcoming rounds of Serie A.

In your opinion, can the capital's «Roma» club maintain this 100% winning streak for long and win this year's Scudetto? What do you think about sensational «Como»'s run in 2nd place and the meaningful game they are showing — is the team capable of qualifying for European competitions? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the thrilling round in Italian football with all Serie A fans and friends!