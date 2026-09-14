Unexpected resignation: "Khorezm" terminates contract with Sergey Tokov

An important coaching change has taken place in Uzbek football at the decisive stage of the season. The "Khorezm" football club, known for the passionate support of its fans, has officially terminated its employment contract with head coach Sergey Tokov by mutual agreement. According to official information distributed by the club's press service, along with the experienced specialist, his entire coaching staff has also parted ways with the oasis team. The club management expressed official gratitude to Sergey Tokov and his assistants for their work during the past period and their contribution to the team's development, wishing them success in their future activities. At the same time, the name of the new coach who will lead the team in the remaining responsible matches of the competition was announced immediately: from now on, local specialist Vali Sultonov has taken over the helm of the team. Well, what reasons lie behind this unexpected resignation made at the height of the season, how will Vali Sultonov be able to change the team's game in the remaining short period, and what results do "Khorezm" fans have the right to expect from the new management?

Mutual agreement and departure of the entire staff: Resignation details

Official decision announced by the club's press service:

Termination of the contract: "Khorezm" football club and head coach Sergey Tokov decided to terminate the current employment contract ahead of schedule by mutual friendly agreement;

Entire staff resigned: Along with the head coach, all assistant coaching staff who worked under his guidance also ended their activities in the team;

Official gratitude from the club: The club management expressed gratitude to Sergey Tokov and members of his staff for their dedicated service in the oasis and their contribution to the team's development, wishing them success in their future activities.

New leader — Vali Sultonov: Who was the trust entrusted to?

The responsibility of leading the team out of a difficult situation was placed on the new specialist:

Vali Sultonov appointed as head coach: According to the management's decision, the task of leading the team in the remaining rounds was entrusted precisely to Sultonov;

Task of quickly restoring the internal environment: The main goal of the new coach is to boost the psychological state of the players and eliminate shortcomings in defense and attack;

Test in remaining matches: Sultonov faces the important task of maintaining the position in the standings and regaining the fans' trust.

"Khorezm's" future in the season and the decisive phase

The coaching change is expected to have a major impact on the oasis club's subsequent matches:

Need for tactical changes: The new coaching staff will need to review the squad in a short time and introduce a more attacking and result-oriented football tactic;

Fan pressure and support: Khorezm fans, who always fill the stadium, expect only winning streaks from the team;

Importance of upcoming matches: The first matches under the management of Vali Sultonov will show how effective the new tactics are and whether the club made the right choice.

The end of the Sergey Tokov era and the arrival of Vali Sultonov are expected to mark the beginning of a fresh breath and a combative period in the history of the "Khorezm" club.

In your opinion, was the dismissal of Sergey Tokov from "Khorezm" the right decision, or should he have been given an opportunity until the end of the season? Will the team be able to achieve the expected victories in the remaining games under the guidance of Vali Sultonov? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important news about oasis football with all "Khorezm" fans and football enthusiasts!