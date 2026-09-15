A large-scale geopolitical and ethical scandal has flared up in the global fashion industry and social media world. The famous American fashion house, Ralph Lauren, has faced fierce opposition and calls for a boycott from millions of users following a special photoshoot for the September cover of "Modern Luxury" magazine. This was triggered by the fact that Hollywood star and Israeli-born actress Gal Gadot became the main face of this campaign. Photographed at the luxury hotel "The Jaffa" in Tel Aviv wearing a golden dress from the "Ralph Lauren Fall 2026" collection, the actress provoked serious anger among internet users against the backdrop of devastating military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Given the actress's past military service in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), many activists are calling for a complete rejection of the brand's products and the blocking of its accounts. However, another group of observers, viewing this boycott with irony, reminded angry critics to thoroughly familiarize themselves with the true biography and authentic roots of couturier Ralph Lauren. So, can the global boycott against the Ralph Lauren brand break the fashion house, what are the real surname and roots of the famous designer associated with, and how are the billion-dollar trade deals surrounding Gal Gadot unfolding?

"Child killer and Zionist scum": Mass rebellion and curses on the web

Fierce reactions and boycott demands from social media users:

"Goodbye, Ralph Lauren!": Network activists condemned the brand's cooperation with the former Israeli army soldier, launching a campaign saying, "Proshay, Ralph Lauren, navsegda";

Wave of harsh comments: Thousands of hateful comments are being left, such as: "Boycott IDF soldier Gadot and Ralph Lauren! Child killers must be shamed and locked up. This is genuine hatred and immense disappointment";

Mass rejection of products: Thousands of buyers have unfollowed Ralph Lauren pages, stating that they will no longer purchase their clothes and perfumes;

Silence of the parties: Despite the ongoing massive pressure on social networks, neither the founder of the fashion house, Ralph Lauren, nor actress Gal Gadot herself has yet issued any official statement.

From Frank Lifshitz to Ralph Lauren: The real biography critics forgot

Some fashion critics reminded the boycotters of history:

Family of Jewish immigrants: The designer was born in the Bronx, New York, on October 14, 1939, and his parents were Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe;

Lifshitz and Kotlar roots: The future couturier's father, Frank Lifshitz, moved to the USA from Pinsk in 1920, and his mother, Frida Kotlar, from the city of Grodno in 1921. They spoke only Yiddish at home;

Change of surname: In 1955, at the age of 16, the future star changed his awkward-sounding real surname, "Lifshitz", to the melodious "Lauren";

Ironic question: Experts accuse critics of ignorance, asking: "Isn't it ridiculous to boycott the Lauren brand, whose founder is ethnically Jewish and has never denied his roots, simply because of an Israeli actress?"

Photoshoot in Tel Aviv and Gadot's big business

Details of the sensational campaign and the actress's commercial success:

"Modern Luxury" cover: The famous photoshoot at the center of the controversy was organized to promote the "Ralph Lauren Fall 2026" collection at "The Jaffa" hotel, located in the ancient Jaffa district of Tel Aviv;

Acquisition by an Italian giant: Amid escalating controversies, the American brand "Goodles", co-founded and heavily invested in by Gal Gadot, was officially acquired by Italy's largest food magnate, "Barilla";

Confidential millions: The total value of this global deal and the share that fell into the hands of the Israeli actress were not officially disclosed, but it is estimated to be several tens of millions of dollars.

This political-fashion scandal surrounding the global brand has once again demonstrated the dangerous consequences that can arise when big business, Hollywood stars, and geopolitical conflicts intersect at a single point.

In your opinion, can the cooperation of famous fashion brands with stars involved in political and military conflicts truly damage their global reputation and sales? Do you support fans' calls to boycott the Ralph Lauren brand, or do you consider it ignorance? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analytical article about the sensational scandal in the fashion world with all your friends and fashion enthusiasts!