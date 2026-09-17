Xiaomi releases Mijia Sterilizing Foot Bath 2

·28·Technology
Xiaomi releases Mijia Sterilizing Foot Bath 2

Xiaomi has announced the start of pre-orders for a new home health device, the Mijia Sterilizing Foot Bath 2. According to ixbt.com, this gadget is equipped with modern technologies, allowing users to perform water treatments more comfortably and safely, and is designed to effectively relieve daily fatigue. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The pricing policy for the new device is tiered, with a recommended retail price of 499 yuan. The initial price is 419 yuan, and the current pre-sale price is set at 409 yuan. Official sales are scheduled to begin on September 22 of this year at 10:00. Additionally, an extra foot washing kit is offered for 59 yuan.

Safety and modern sterilization

One of the key advantages of the device is its built-in patented UV-sterilization system. The ultraviolet element is located directly inside the water channels, and according to the manufacturer, it ensures 99.9 percent purity without posing a risk of direct radiation to the user.

The water reservoir height of the Mijia Sterilizing Foot Bath 2 model has been increased to 382 mm. This allows the water level to reach the calf area, enabling deeper and more comprehensive heat treatments. The device has a power of 950 W, and the temperature can be controlled from 35 to 48 degrees in 1-degree increments, with a timer adjustable from 5 to 60 minutes.

Massage and unique "tropical rain" effect

The device is equipped with three-zone roller softening, arch support, and heel percussion massage functions for comprehensive treatment of different parts of the soles. The set also includes a soft massage pad made of TPE material.

One of the main unique features of the device is the detachable spray system, which provides users with a unique "tropical rain" effect. A centrifugal pump delivers water to the sprayers, and the flow height can be adjusted in three positions. This technology ensures that water falls in soft streams or drops onto the top of the foot and ankle, thoroughly relaxing and warming the entire foot.

To increase ease of use, the gadget is equipped with a seven-level protection system, wheels for easy movement, a hidden handle, and a removable and washable filter.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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