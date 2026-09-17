Jahongir Otajonov reveals how much livestock he currently has (video)

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Jahongir Otajonov reveals how much livestock he currently has (video)

In one of his interviews, singer Jahongir Otajonov answered a question about how much livestock he keeps at home. He stated that he currently has one cow with its calf, about 10 sheep, and 40 chickens.

According to the artist, he used to have four cows. However, when he was without an assistant, taking care of the livestock became difficult, forcing him to sell three of them.

“I had four cows. Then, when I didn't have my assistant Mohigul, it got tough for me. So I sold three of them. Now there is one cow with its baby, with a calf,” Jahongir Otajonov said.

The singer mentioned that the number of his sheep has also decreased compared to before. According to him, he previously had about 30 sheep, later sold 20 of them, and now 10 sheep remain.

His chickens, on the other hand, have increased in number. Jahongir Otajonov noted that he previously had around 12 chickens, and now they have reached nearly 40.

“Then I had twelve chickens. Now they've become forty. They all laid eggs, hatched chicks,” the singer joked.

Jahongir OtajonovUzbek show businessLivestock farming
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«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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