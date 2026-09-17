A Major Choice for Munisa Rizayeva: Her Husband Asks Her to Leave the Stage! (video)

Singer Munisa Rizayeva announced that she is facing an important choice between her family and her career. According to her, her husband is proposing to move to another country, end her career, and focus more on the family.

In a video spread on social networks, the singer stated that this issue has been a challenge in her life for three years.

"This issue has been around for three years," Munisa Rizayeva emphasized.

According to the singer, her husband suggests moving to another country to spend more time on family life and terminating her creative activities. However, the artist stated that she has no intention of leaving Uzbekistan and her career. She has not yet reached a final decision on this matter.