Did JONY change his name? A "passport" photo that appeared on the internet surprised fans

Another mysterious situation has arisen around JONY. A photo circulating on the internet, supposedly showing the singer's passport where his name is indicated as Massimo Torricelli, has sparked various speculations among fans.

Judging by the image, it looks much more like a Photoshop edit than a real passport. Therefore, there is currently no basis to conclude that JONY has actually changed his name.

"Massimo Torricelli" is simply the name shown in the photo circulating on the internet for now.

But why this particular name?

Interestingly, the photo appeared against the backdrop of recent events surrounding JONY. Because of this, some fans suspect that this might not be just a joke or a montage, but a hint at the singer's upcoming project — a teaser.