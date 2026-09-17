A foul odor spread in the metro station: the cause has been revealed

The unpleasant odor spreading around the "Amir Temur Square" metro station in Tashkent drew the attention of passengers. Reports appeared on social media that a foul smell was coming from around the station.

According to Tashkent Metro, the unpleasant odor is not related to any issues in metro operations.

This was caused by a malfunction in the sewage networks on Mustakillik Avenue. It was reported that the odor resulting from the sewage network malfunction was also felt in the area of the "Amir Temur Square" station.

Thus, the source of the odor that caused discussions on social media has been identified.