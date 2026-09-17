Hande Ercel made a drastic change: her new hair color caused criticism from fans

Famous Turkish actress Hande Ercel has once again caught the attention of fans with an unexpected image change. The actress dyed her hair blonde and appeared with a completely different look than usual.

Photos and videos capturing Hande Ercel's new look spread across social media. The actress's change of hair color sparked mixed reactions among fans.

The actress's new look was welcomed as an unexpected change.

While some fans noted that her new hair color does not suit her, others continue to discuss the actress's fresh look. Whether this change by the actress is permanent or a look created for a new project remains unknown for now. Therefore, her fans are eagerly waiting for Hande Ercel's next appearance.