China launches new satellites for its Starlink rival SatNet

·27·Technology
China launches new satellites for its Starlink rival SatNet

China has taken another significant step in space exploration and the development of a global internet network. The country has successfully launched another batch of SatNet communication satellites into low Earth orbit. This initiative is expected to further intensify the competition for leadership in the global satellite internet market. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the launch took place on September 17 at 08:32 Beijing time from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan Island. The 25th batch of the SatNet constellation was successfully launched into space using a CZ-12 launch vehicle. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) officially announced this successful mission.

New generation rocket technology

The CZ-12 rocket launched into space is a modern two-stage liquid-fueled carrier with unique technical specifications. It has an initial thrust of 5000 kW and a length of 59 meters. Additionally, its fairing diameter can be 5.2 or 4.2 meters depending on the payload volume.

This rocket is capable of delivering a payload of at least 12 tons to low Earth orbit and up to 6 tons to sun-synchronous orbit. This launch was the eighth in the history of the CZ-12 and the fourth in 2026 alone.

Large-scale space program

China is consistently expanding its space infrastructure, rapidly developing communication, navigation, and meteorological satellite systems. Currently, the country is not only operating its national space station in orbit around the Earth but is also testing technologies for future lunar research.

The country's activities are not limited to Earth and lunar orbits. Chinese scientific circles are also deeply studying the possibilities of future missions to Mars and asteroids. As a reminder, China set its own space record by conducting 92 space launches in 2025 alone.

SatNetChina SpaceStarlinkCZ-12Space Technology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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