Beckham calls Messi the main contender for the 9th "Ballon d'Or"

·54·Sport
Beckham calls Messi the main contender for the 9th "Ballon d'Or"

Discussions regarding Lionel Messi's chances for the 2026 "Ballon d'Or" continue. "Inter Miami" owner David Beckham stated that the Argentine star deserves to win the ninth "Ballon d'Or" of his career this year.

Beckham's opinion was expressed at a time when Messi's race for another individual award has once again come to the agenda.

1. Messi proved decisive once again against Cruz Azul

"Inter Miami" defeated Mexico's Cruz Azul 2:0 in the Campeones Cup match.

In the match, Messi:

  • scored the first goal;

  • provided an assist for the second goal;

  • made a direct contribution to his team's victory.

Thus, the Argentine footballer once again demonstrated his impact in key matches for "Inter Miami".

2. Beckham: "Messi should win the "Ballon d'Or""

After the match, David Beckham expressed his opinion regarding Messi's worthiness for the "Ballon d'Or".

"Messi should win the "Ballon d'Or". He was the best player of the World Cup and also had an incredible past year."

Beckham particularly emphasized that Messi continues to play at a high level.

He noted that it is exceptional for Messi to play at such a level despite his age.

3. Beckham specifically touched upon Messi's age

David Beckham based his opinion on the fact that Messi is still performing at a high level at the age of 39.

"To perform like that at a World Cup at 39 years old... No one else could do that."

This assessment primarily reflects Beckham's attitude toward the high athletic level Messi has maintained for many years.

4. The possibility of the 9th "Ballon d'Or" for Messi

If Messi wins the 2026 award, it will be the ninth "Ballon d'Or" of his career.

The Argentine footballer is considered the player who has won this award the most times in history.

For this reason, his race for another award is generating special interest in the football world.

5. When will the winner be announced?

The 2026 "Ballon d'Or" award ceremony is scheduled to be held on October 26 in London.

Until that day, debates surrounding Messi's candidacy will continue. Beckham has already openly stated his choice.

However, the final decision will not be made by Beckham, but by the results of the voting for the "Ballon d'Or" award.

Conclusion

Messi's race for the 2026 "Ballon d'Or" is becoming even more exciting. Following his goal and assist in the match against Cruz Azul, David Beckham openly stated that he considers the Argentine star worthy of the next award.

Now the main question for football fans is — will Messi win the 9th "Ballon d'Or" of his career?

The answer will be revealed on October 26 in London.

Lionel MessiDavid BeckhamInter MiamiBallon d'Or 2026
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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