Wedding in 40 centimeters of water! The guests' next move surprised everyone

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Wedding in 40 centimeters of water! The guests' next move surprised everyone

A wedding ceremony held in Quang Tri province, Vietnam, unexpectedly turned into an unusual sight. Despite heavy rain and flooding, the guests did not leave the banquet table — they stood in water nearly 40 centimeters deep and enjoyed the wedding meal.

On September 13, the wedding of Duong My and Thai Huynh was held in the family courtyard. However, due to a tropical cyclone, the nearby Thach Han River suddenly overflowed, and water entered the area where the ceremony was taking place.

Guests rolled up their trousers and ate around the banquet table while standing in the water. Once the water level reached approximately 40 centimeters, the family also considered postponing the ceremony to the next day for safety reasons.

However, the situation changed soon after. Around 03:00 on September 14, the water receded completely.

After the water retreated, the bride and groom reception ceremony continued as usual. The hosts stated that the unexpected flood turned their joyous day into an even more memorable event.

Duong MyThai HuynhQuang TriThach Han River
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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