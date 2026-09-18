Beloved host of "Evening Tales" passes away: Yodgora Ziyomuhamedova dies at the age of 74

Yodgora Ziyomuhamedova, an actress who left a unique mark on Uzbek art and Honored Artist of Uzbekistan, has passed away at the age of 74. She was widely known not only for her roles on theater and film stages, but also through the children's favorite TV show "Evening Tales".

Yodgora Ziyomuhamedova hosted the "Evening Tales" program for nearly a quarter of a century — 25 years. Her performances and voice remain in the memories of many generations.

The actress was one of those artists who captured the hearts of children with her kind appearance and stage mastery. The deceased worked at the Uzbekistan State Youth Theater for over 34 years and created nearly 100 characters on stage.

Among her famous roles are:

-"Little Red Riding Hood" — Little Red Riding Hood;

-"Zumrad and Qimmat" — Qimmat;

-"Farzandim jigarbandim" (My Child, My Flesh and Blood) — Sanobar;

-"Sening taqdiring" (Your Destiny) — Nazira;

-"Yarash-yarash" (Reconciliation) — Pokiza;

-"Burgut" (The Eagle) — Gulnur;

-"Birinchi muallim" (The First Teacher) — Oltinoy. The death of Yodgora Ziyomuhamedova is a heavy loss for the theater and art community. She left behind a rich creative heritage and many unforgettable characters.

Zamin.uz expresses its deepest condolences to the family members, relatives, students, colleagues of the deceased, and the entire art community.

The memory of Yodgora Ziyomuhamedova will long remain in the hearts of the fans who loved watching her.