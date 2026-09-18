iPhone 18 Pro Max tests reveal it runs cooler than Android flagships

·113·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro Max tests reveal it runs cooler than Android flagships

It is becoming clear that Apple's next-generation flagship smartphones have positively solved one of the oldest problems in the mobile market. According to ixbt.com, the new device not only charges at high speeds but also stands out for running significantly cooler than its competitors during intensive workloads. This is reported by news source.

It is well known that the powerful processors in modern smartphones often suffer from temporary performance drops due to overheating. This is especially noticeable during gaming and when using resource-heavy applications. Apple engineers seem to have taken a serious step in this regard by completely redesigning the device's heat dissipation system.

Geekerwan tests and data analysis

Renowned blogger Geekerwan tested the iPhone 18 Pro Max on his YouTube channel, comparing it with its predecessor, the iPhone 17 Pro, as well as a number of leading Android flagships. The results showed that the new cooling system is even more effective than expected.

During the test, it was found that the iPhone 18 Pro Max processor consumed up to 5.9 watts of power. For comparison, the previous iPhone 17 Pro Max model consumed 5.4 watts. Despite this, the new flagship ran cooler than its predecessor — its temperature reached 44.3°C, whereas the previous year's model reached 45.2°C.

Comparison with Android flagships

As part of the testing, the results of the Apple flagship were also compared with modern Android devices. Specifically, the OnePlus 15 model heated up to 47.2°C while consuming 6.1 watts of power.

The comparison with the iQOO 15 Ultra is particularly noteworthy. This Android flagship consumed 5.9 watts of power, just like the Apple device, but its chassis heated up to 47.2°C. This demonstrates that the Apple smartphone maintains a significantly lower temperature at the same energy consumption level.

Overall, technological analysis shows that the iPhone 18 Pro Max performance metrics are on par with or even better than the latest Android flagships based on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This allows the company to maintain stable smartphone performance.

AppleiPhone 18 Pro MaxSmartphonesTechnologyGeekerwan
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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