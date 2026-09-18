Court verdict announced for mother who burned her daughter under 2 years old in a stove in Navoi region

In the Karmana district of Navoi region, a court verdict was announced for a 23-year-old woman who pressed her daughter, not yet 2 years old, against a hot stove. The woman stated that she did this with the intention of "disciplining" her child.

The horrific incident took place on January 19 of this year. The girl, born in 2024, attended kindergarten, and because she soiled her underwear, the teachers repeatedly told her mother about it.

After that, the mother consulted with her sister-in-law. The latter gave her the misguided advice that "if something hot touches her, this habit will disappear."

Believing these words, the woman took her daughter into the bathroom and pressed her body against the hot pipe of the stove. After the girl was injured, they did not take her to a doctor. Family members tried to treat the child at home.

The incident was revealed about 5 months later, in June. Due to a family conflict, the mother-in-law called neighborhood activists and Internal Affairs Department (IAD) officers. During the complaint process, she provided law enforcement agencies with photographs showing her granddaughter's injuries.

At the court hearing, the woman expressed remorse for her actions and emphasized that she had no intention of torturing the child.

Taking into account her confession of guilt, her youth, and the fact that she had no previous convictions, the Karmana District Court for Criminal Cases found her guilty under the relevant clauses of Article 110 of the Criminal Code.