The secret behind the sensational video at the "Bernabeu" revealed: Yamal astonished the world with his unexpected response

·58·Sport
The secret behind the sensational video at the "Bernabeu" revealed: Yamal astonished the world with his unexpected response

Another racism scandal has come to the forefront in Spanish football, but this time not with nervous statements or lawsuits as everyone expected! Barcelona's 19-year-old wunderkind Lamine Yamal revealed for the first time on Movistar Plus how he reacts to overt and covert discrimination against him. The cold-blooded philosophy of the young star, who faced fan hatred during the El Clásico at the "Santiago Bernabeu", is astonishing not only Spanish fans but the entire football world. So why can't the pressure of the stands break him?

Insults at the "Bernabeu" and the cold-blooded reaction

During the Clásico in Madrid on October 26, 2024, various insulting words were hurled at Yamal and Raphinha from the stands:

  • Hidden and overt racism: Yamal stated that he has encountered such views and remarks thousands of times in his life, and people often do this without realizing it;

  • Calmness in attitude: The indifferent and calm smile on the player's face at the moment of the insults surprised many;

  • Origin and upbringing: The young winger emphasized that in the environment where he grew up, such bad vices were never accepted as normal.

"I'm not a different color anyway!"

"Ultimately, the words of someone calling me 'black' will never affect me — I am indeed black, not a different color. It's wrong, but in a situation where thousands of people have paid money to come and watch my game, I won't get angry at a single person who showed disrespect," Yamal stressed.

Despite his young age, the player is neutralizing the main weapon of the opposing stands by ignoring such provocations.

Lamine Yamal's attitude towards racism

Question / Situation

Lamine Yamal's personal view

Level of encounters in life

Encountered openly and indirectly a thousand times

Impact of insults

Does not personally bother him, does not affect his psyche

Situation at the "Bernabeu"

Chose to ignore the derogatory remarks of the fans

Main principle

Not wasting nerves on a single disrespectful person when there is applause from thousands of fans

In your opinion, is Lamine Yamal's such cold and indifferent attitude more beneficial than Vinicius Junior's method of constant struggle and making noise? Is indifference the biggest punishment for racists?

Leave your opinion in the comments and send the details of this exemplary interview to all your friends who are football fans via Telegram!

Lamine YamalBarcelonaSantiago BernabeuEl Clasico 2024
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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