The secret behind the sensational video at the "Bernabeu" revealed: Yamal astonished the world with his unexpected response

Another racism scandal has come to the forefront in Spanish football, but this time not with nervous statements or lawsuits as everyone expected! Barcelona's 19-year-old wunderkind Lamine Yamal revealed for the first time on Movistar Plus how he reacts to overt and covert discrimination against him. The cold-blooded philosophy of the young star, who faced fan hatred during the El Clásico at the "Santiago Bernabeu", is astonishing not only Spanish fans but the entire football world. So why can't the pressure of the stands break him?

Insults at the "Bernabeu" and the cold-blooded reaction

During the Clásico in Madrid on October 26, 2024, various insulting words were hurled at Yamal and Raphinha from the stands:

Hidden and overt racism: Yamal stated that he has encountered such views and remarks thousands of times in his life, and people often do this without realizing it;

Calmness in attitude: The indifferent and calm smile on the player's face at the moment of the insults surprised many;

Origin and upbringing: The young winger emphasized that in the environment where he grew up, such bad vices were never accepted as normal.

"I'm not a different color anyway!"