Karolina Olgin sends a special message to Lionel Messi

·33·Sport
Karolina Olgin sends a special message to Lionel Messi

Karolina Olgin, the outgoing president of the Spanish second division club Eldense, has addressed a special request to Lionel Messi, who has become the club's new owner. According to Goal.com, the Colombian executive officially confirmed her departure after handing over control of the club to the world's most famous footballer, asking the legendary Argentine star to cherish the team's 105-year history. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Karolina Olgin's tenure at the Estadio Municipal Nuevo Pepico Amat has come to an end. Since purchasing shares from Pascual Perez in October 2025, she contributed significantly to the men's team's push toward La Liga. Under her leadership, the women's team and the club academy were also developed.

Historical succession and new hopes

In an official farewell statement released by the club, Olgin emphasized that she is proud to hand over control to Lionel Messi. "It is a source of great pride for me to hand over the reins of the club to him, and I am at peace knowing I am leaving it in the most reliable hands," she said.

At the same time, the former president sent a special request to the new owner: "Take care of it, respect what it means to its people, and most importantly, bring great dreams to the city of Elda." She also called on fans to welcome the new management warmly from day one.

Difficult decisions and future prospects

Olgin's presidency was marked by complex and controversial operational steps aimed at ensuring the club's financial stability. Reflecting on the past period, she acknowledged that she had made difficult, complex, and often unpopular decisions.

However, after handing over the reins to a living legend of world football, she expressed her firm belief that the future will be extraordinary. In her view, after the difficulties of the past, a much brighter era awaits the team.

Tasks on the pitch

As a new chapter begins under the new owner, Eldense must now focus its attention directly on results on the pitch. The team is currently in 16th place in the Segunda Division, having collected only five points after the first five rounds.

Ahead, the team faces an important home match against Eibar this weekend. Winning this home game is vital for the team to move away from the danger zone and improve their situation.

Lionel MessiEldenseKarolina OlginSpanish FootballSegunda
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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