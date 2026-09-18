World's first Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 laptop captured in photos

Experts from StorageReview have provided the first images of the world's first HP ZBook Ultra G3a 16 laptop, powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 processor. This powerful device is designed for professionals working with AI and heavy computing tasks, with a market release expected in October of this year. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to Ixbt.com, although a full review has not yet been released, initial details regarding the device's internal structure and technical capabilities have emerged. In particular, the laptop stands out with its record-breaking 192 GB of RAM.

Memory capabilities and architecture

As seen in the images published by the outlet, the RAM chips are placed directly around the processor, meaning they cannot be upgraded later. However, the 192 GB capacity itself is considered the absolute maximum for this type of new processor.

For reference, previous Ryzen AI 300 series processors had a 128 GB memory support limit. The new generation has not only increased the total capacity but also allowed the memory allocated for GPU needs to reach 160 GB, up from the previous 96 GB.

Cooling system and power metrics

HP engineers have increased the processor power limit (TDP) to 100 W for this model. This is significantly higher than typical figures for mobile computers, ensuring high performance.

Due to the increased power and high heat dissipation, the laptop features two large fans and a special heat spreader plate that fully covers the processor and memory chips. The device is also equipped with a 96 Wh battery.

The price of the new device has not yet been disclosed, but the expanded RAM and increased power limit are expected to be a significant step forward in processing AI models locally.