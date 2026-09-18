Huawei leads the Chinese smartphone market

·3·Technology
Huawei leads the Chinese smartphone market

The Chinese smartphone market is undergoing drastic changes, with Huawei significantly strengthening its position and nearly doubling its lead over competitors. According to data from CNMO, although total device sales in the country fell by nearly ten percent in early September, the brand continues to dominate the market. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Analytical data shows that from September 7–13, Huawei became the absolute leader in the Chinese market with a 27 percent share. Xiaomi took second place with 14.2 percent, while Vivo and Oppo tied for third place with 14 percent each. The Honor brand accounted for 13.2 percent.

New market forces and the impact of launches

This success is no coincidence and is directly related to the company's recent major launches. In particular, Huawei unveiled the world's second-generation tri-fold Mate XT 2 smartphone to the public. This sparked high consumer interest and positively impacted sales volume.

Also during this period, the company introduced the HarmonyOS 7 operating system and the new Kirin 9050 Pro CPU platform. The manufacturer notes that it was not just the foldable gadget that ensured market activity, but also other popular series such as the Mate 80, Pura 90, and nova 16.

Apple's position and temporary decline

Apple, usually among the market leaders, recorded only 12.7 percent during the analyzed week, falling to sixth place. However, experts view this as a temporary phenomenon, as it is driven by specific calendar factors.

It turns out that the official launch of the iPhone 18 Pro was scheduled for September 10, but sales only began on September 18. Consequently, between September 7–13, customers in China were in a waiting mode for the new flagship, and sales were maintained primarily by previous-generation devices.

HuaweiXiaomiAppleChina MarketSmartphones
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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