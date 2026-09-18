American woman makes a big income by hugging strangers

Ella Love, a resident of New York City, USA, abandoned her ordinary job to launch an unusual business based on physical intimacy between people. She stated that she provides professional hugging services and earns a significant income from this annually.

Ella previously worked as a teacher. Later, she turned providing people with a sense of warmth through hugging, within safe and agreed-upon boundaries, into her profession.

According to her, in successful years her income reaches up to 100 thousand dollars. Her average annual revenue is around 60 thousand dollars.

Clear rules are established with service users before each session. During the process, personal boundaries are strictly observed, and the service is provided exclusively within the pre-agreed scope.

Ella says that such meetings allow certain people to experience a sense of physical closeness and warm communication in a safe environment.

The story of the American woman earning an income through an unusual profession shows that people can turn even unconventional services into a business that meets demand.