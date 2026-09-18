«Çukur» star Aras Bulut İynemli detained

A major investigation involving famous actors and show business figures has begun in Turkey. As part of a drug-related investigation led by the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, detention orders were issued for 18 suspects.

On September 18, the Istanbul gendarmerie was instructed to detain the suspects, conduct searches at their homes and workplaces, and perform biological tests. According to official reports, 15 individuals were detained during the operation.

Among those detained is actor Aras Bulut İynemli, well-known to Uzbek audiences from the TV series «Muhteşem Yüzyıl» (Magnificent Century) and «Çukur» (The Pit). It was also reported that celebrities such as actress Melis Sezen, rapper Sefo, and former football player Hasan Şaş were brought in for questioning.

It has been revealed that the names of actress Nilperi Şahinkaya, Afra Saraçoğlu, and sports journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu were also mentioned in the investigation. Information was also released indicating that biological samples were taken from some of the suspects.

The investigation is currently ongoing. The suspicions raised against these individuals have not yet been evaluated by the court as final charges or verdicts.