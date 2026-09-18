Famous actresses detained in Turkey in a drug case

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Famous actresses detained in Turkey in a drug case

A large-scale operation has been carried out in Turkey as part of a drug investigation involving show business figures. Procedural measures are being taken against well-known actors, singers, athletes, and social media activists in an inquiry led by the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

It was reported that a number of celebrities were detained during an operation conducted by the Istanbul gendarmerie on September 18. Among them are actors and actresses such as Afra Saraçoğlu, Melis Sezen, Melisa Şenolsun, Hazal Filiz Küçükköse, and Nilperi Şahinkaya.

Additionally, the names of rapper Sefo, former football player Hasan Şaş, journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, and other prominent figures were noted within the scope of the investigation. According to official information, searches were conducted at the suspects' premises, and biological samples are scheduled to be taken from them.

The prosecutor's office stated that the investigation is related to suspicions of drug use, facilitating the use of such substances, or providing a venue for it. The involvement of the suspects in the investigation does not imply that their guilt has been proven by a court.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing. The future fate of the famous actors and actresses is expected to be determined following biological tests and procedures at the prosecutor's office.

Investigation operationBakırköy Prosecutor's OfficeIstanbul GendarmerieAfra Saraçoğlu
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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