New hidden sensor appears on iPhone 18 Pro display

A technological innovation has been introduced in Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro, though some aspects were not disclosed during the presentation. According to ixbt.com, the new device features an infrared illumination sensor located directly under the display at the top of the screen, hidden in a way that does not attract the user's attention. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to sources from Digital Chat Station, this new sensor is much harder to detect than the under-display camera on iPhone Duo models. Apple engineers are working step-by-step to reduce the visibility of the front camera and sensors. The company's main goal is to eventually turn the entire front panel of the smartphone into a single, full-screen display without any holes or notches.

The importance of the new technology

This approach allows for the gradual elimination of all visible elements on the front of the iPhone. The improvement of under-display technologies not only enhances the aesthetic appearance but also provides new convenience when viewing content in full-screen mode. Nevertheless, implementing such complex solutions into mass production requires a high-precision engineering approach.

Recall that official sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models began today, September 18, in the first wave of countries worldwide. High interest in the new generation of devices is creating significant demand in the global market, and technology enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on these gadgets.

At the same time, there are restrictions on new features for users in certain regions. Specifically, the source states that buyers in Russia will face at least 18 services and features that will not work or will be limited when using the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max devices.

Initial market processes are also experiencing unique and interesting situations. For instance, even before official sales began, iPhone 18 Pro Max models were put on sale at the Gorbushka shopping center in Moscow, with prices reportedly reaching up to 900,000 rubles. This has become the latest manifestation of the traditional demand and speculative pricing policy that arises every year with the release of new Apple devices.