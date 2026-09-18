Dangerous zero-click vulnerability in Google Pixel smartphones patched

Google has released an urgent security update for Pixel smartphones. This update addresses a critical security flaw identified as CVE-2026-58704, which, according to ixbt.com, has already been confirmed to be exploited in targeted cyberattacks. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Experts explain that the vulnerability is located in the smartphone modem firmware, allowing attackers to escalate their privileges. In some scenarios, this could allow them to break out of the modem's isolated environment and gain access to other data and components of the device. In practice, this would give a criminal full control over the smartphone.

The danger of zero-click attacks

The most dangerous aspect of this vulnerability is that it enabled zero-click attacks. No action was required from the Pixel owner—no clicking suspicious links, installing unknown apps, running files, or any other interaction—the entire process occurred automatically.

According to Ixbt.com, Google has identified evidence that CVE-2026-58704 has been exploited in the real world. However, this does not refer to mass hacking attacks, but rather to specific, targeted operations against a limited number of users.

Investigation and protection measures

So far, Google has not disclosed who is behind the attacks or how they were carried out. Furthermore, the company is not linking this vulnerability to any specific software developer or state entity.

Such zero-click flaws are among the most valuable resources in the cybersecurity world for creators of commercial spyware. This is because they allow access to a victim's device without user participation and without any warning.

To ensure user safety, Google has included a patch for this flaw in the current security update. Pixel smartphone owners are strongly advised to update their system immediately.