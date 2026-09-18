Jorge Jesus announces his first squad for the Portugal national team

·23·Sport
Jorge Jesus announces his first squad for the Portugal national team

The new head coach of the Portugal national team, Jorge Jesus, has announced his first 25-man squad ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League season. The defending champions, drawn into Group A4, aim to defend their title, and the coach's debut list has generated significant public interest. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, team captain and legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the main squad as expected. The veteran striker's presence remains vital for Portugal both on and off the pitch.

New faces and surprise call-ups

The head coach has brought four new players into the squad. Among them, goalkeeper Samuel Soares received his first-ever call-up, becoming the biggest surprise. Additionally, Nuno Tavares, Joao Palhinha, and Fabio Silva have returned to the national team following the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Jorge Jesus explained the reasons for these changes at a press conference. According to him, he has prior experience working with three of the newcomers, which will allow them to adapt to the team more quickly.

  • Samuel Soares — goalkeeper called up to the national team for the first time
  • Nuno Tavares — talented defender recalled to the squad
  • Joao Palhinha — midfielder returning after a nearly one-year hiatus
  • Fabio Silva — young player brought in to strengthen the attacking line

A blend of the future and the present

The coach noted that the selection process prioritized players' current form in their domestic leagues. Jesus emphasized that the young players called up will serve as a foundation not only for today's results but also for future international competitions.

“Apart from four players, I haven't worked with Fabio before, but I have worked with the other three,” Goal.com quotes Jorge Jesus as saying. The coach noted that they will be under 30 for the 2030 tournaments, calling them players for both the present and the future.

At the same time, there were some changes to the squad. Specifically, Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Samu Costa, Goncalo Guedes, and Matheus Nunes were left out of this training camp due to various goals and tactical decisions. The Portugal national team is continuing its intensive preparations to start its Nations League campaign successfully.

Cristiano RonaldoJorge JesusPortugalNations LeagueFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
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