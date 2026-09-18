Oppo introduces the new ColorOS 17 operating system

·6·Technology
Oppo introduces the new ColorOS 17 operating system

Oppo has officially introduced its new ColorOS 17 shell based on Android 17 and announced the list of devices that will receive the update in the coming period. This system is significant for providing users not only with advanced features but also with technologies that allow for a significant increase in smartphone performance speed. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new software includes significant improvements across the system, with its main focus on the new Fluid Design concept and increasing productivity using AI capabilities.

Large-scale update plan

According to the company's plans, nearly 90 devices worldwide will be updated to the ColorOS 17 version. Such a wide scope is not accidental, as it was previously confirmed that phones belonging to the OnePlus and Realme brands will also receive this update in all regions.

For now, it has been announced that the initial update plan only applies to devices in the Chinese market. Nevertheless, global users will also be able to test the innovations of this system on their favorite gadgets in the near future.

OppoColorOS 17Android 17OnePlusRealme
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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