Not worthy of a rematch: Arman Tsarukyan harshly criticizes Ilia Topuria's claims

A new wave of hot controversy and sharp statements has begun in the lightweight division of the UFC, the world's leading martial arts promotion. Arman Tsarukyan, considered one of the division's most dangerous contenders, expressed an open and uncompromising attitude towards Ilia Topuria's desire to immediately hold a rematch against reigning champion Justin Gaethje. Tsarukyan stated that there is no sporting basis for Topuria to immediately claim a championship fight, as he was unable to offer any resistance in the clash with Gaethje.

"I think he doesn't deserve a rematch. The fight wasn't close. Justin defeated him with complete dominance and finished him ahead of schedule. Now they need to give him a relatively easier opponent for his return," the Armenian fighter sharply commented. In Arman's opinion, Topuria must prove himself in the octagon again through several victorious bouts before dreaming of the championship pedestal once more.

So, what personal ambitions lie behind Tsarukyan's such harsh attack, will Gaethje agree to a rematch against Topuria, and who will be the next official contender in the lightweight division?

"Crushed former contender and the need for an easy opponent": Tsarukyan's main theses

Arman Tsarukyan's main criticisms directed at Ilia Topuria:

"It wasn't a close fight": Tsarukyan emphasized that Topuria's bout with Gaethje lacked uncompromising competition and ended with the reigning champion's absolute dominance;

Defeat ahead of schedule: It was stressed that after a knockout or a defeat recorded ahead of schedule, fighters usually do not have the right to an immediate rematch;

"Must return with an easier opponent": Arman said it would be fair to give Topuria an opponent from the lower ranks of the lightweight rankings so he can recover mentally and physically;

Condition for restoring the ranking: It was noted that Topuria needs to secure at least two or three confident victories to fight for the belt again.

Big chess in the lightweight division: Why does Tsarukyan want to stop Topuria?

Analysis of strategic interests behind the octagon:

Direct queue for the belt: Arman Tsarukyan himself stands in the status of the main contender for a championship fight against Gaethje, so Topuria's potential rematch could delay his plans;

Psychological pressure: By striking Topuria's media status, Arman is pushing the promotion's management, particularly Dana White, to abandon the rematch option;

Order and regularity: In UFC history, it has become a tradition that only fighters who have been champions for many years and lost by a narrow point margin are given immediate rematches.

Conclusion of experts and MMA analysts

What martial arts specialists think about this confrontation:

Tsarukyan's correctness: Most analysts agree with Arman's opinion — immediately entering a weakened Topuria into a championship bout could violate the rights of other hard-working contenders in the division;

Gaethje's choice: During his championship reign, Justin Gaethje is more interested in defending his belt against new names, especially Arman Tsarukyan or other top contenders;

Topuria's future: The most optimal path for Ilia is to clash with another strong representative of the division and restore his elite status through a knockout victory.

This brutal criticism directed by Arman Tsarukyan at Ilia Topuria further intensifies the fire of competition in the lightweight division, bringing the intrigue of future championship fights to a peak.

Do you think Arman Tsarukyan's harsh views about Topuria are correct — is Ilia really not worthy of an immediate rematch with Gaethje? Who do you think the UFC management should choose as champion Justin Gaethje's next opponent: Tsarukyan or a rematch with Topuria? Leave your analytical thoughts and predictions in the comments and share this hot matchup review from the world of MMA with all martial arts fans and friends!