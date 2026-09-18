Honor X9e Pro smartphone unveiled with 11,000 mAh battery

The Honor brand is preparing to introduce the new Honor X9e Pro smartphone, which is capable of surprising the market. According to ixbt.com, the main unique feature of this device is its massive capacity battery, which is expected to fundamentally change modern mobile market standards. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The official launch of the new gadget is scheduled for September 24 of this year in the Malaysian market. Nevertheless, the main technical specifications of the device have already been disclosed by the company itself and local media.

Record-breaking battery and charging speed

The main highlight of this smartphone is its 11,000 mAh power source. Such a figure is a rare occurrence even among today's flagship models, allowing users to use the device for several days without a charger.

It is worth noting that charging such a huge battery does not take much time. The manufacturer has also implemented 80 W fast charging technology in the device, which allows the large battery to be powered up in a short time.

Display capabilities and durability

The smartphone stands out not only for its autonomy but also for its ultra-bright screen. According to leaked information, the peak brightness of the device's screen reaches 10,000 nits, ensuring perfect visibility even under harsh sunlight.

Honor has also paid special attention to the physical durability of the device. Promotional materials clearly demonstrate that the Honor X9e Pro is highly resistant to external impacts and tests, including exposure to hot water.

Camera and exterior design colors

Decent features have also been created for mobile photography enthusiasts, as the device is equipped with a sophisticated main camera module. The resolution of the main sensor exceeds 100 megapixels, guaranteeing clear and high-quality shots.

To provide customers with freedom of choice, the Honor X9e Pro will be presented in four attractive color gamuts. These consist of the following design variants: