7 out of 10 are electric vehicles: An unprecedented "green revolution" in Uzbekistan's car market

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7 out of 10 are electric vehicles: An unprecedented "green revolution" in Uzbekistan's car market

A historical turning point and unprecedented qualitative change are being recorded in Uzbekistan's automobile market. Traditional internal combustion engine cars have begun rapidly yielding their places to electric vehicles. According to an official report published by the National Statistics Committee, in January–July 2026, a total of 65,876 passenger cars were imported into our republic from 29 countries of the world, of which precisely 46,749 were fully electric vehicles. In other words, 7 out of every 10 vehicles imported into the country are eco-friendly cars operating on the electrical grid.

The share of gasoline-powered cars amounted to 10,987, while hybrid engine models made up 8,077. The most notable aspect is that the absolute majority of imported cars overall—namely 63,039 vehicles—came specifically from China, with the USA and South Korea taking the subsequent positions. So, what is prompting Uzbeks to abandon gasoline and massively switch to "electricity", how did China's auto industry completely capture the country's market, and is the republic's electric charging infrastructure ready for such a massive influx?

"46 thousand electric vehicles and China's 95 percent dominance": In the language of numbers

Key indicators recorded during the first 7 months of 2026:

  • Total import volume: A total of 65,876 passenger cars were imported to Uzbekistan from 29 countries;

  • Absolute dominance of electric vehicles: 46,749 units (nearly 71 percent of total imports);

  • Decline in gasoline models: 10,987 units (approximately 16.7 percent of the total volume);

  • Share of hybrid cars: 8,077 units (12.3 percent);

  • China's record share: 63,039 units of the total passenger transport brought from abroad (nearly 95.6 percent) originated from China;

  • Leading trio: Among the importing countries, China is the absolute leader, followed by the USA and South Korea in the subsequent positions.

Why specifically "electricity"?: 4 main factors of the electric vehicle explosion

Economic and practical reasons behind the substantial growth:

  • Escaping gasoline and gas issues: The rise in traditional fuel prices and seasonal restrictions at gas filling stations are forcing drivers to choose electric cars with cheaper daily expenses;

  • Customs and tax privileges: Customs reliefs created by the state for the import and use of electric vehicles make it possible to purchase them at lower prices compared to traditional cars;

  • Technological leap of Chinese models: Affordable prices, modern design, intelligent functions, and high-quality interiors offered by BYD, Geely, and other brands play a decisive role in buyers' choices;

  • Expansion of infrastructure: The expansion of the network of fast charging stations in Tashkent and regional centers has reduced the fear of traveling long distances.

Market prospects and expert analysis

Conclusions of automotive market analysts:

  • Monopoly of the Chinese brand: The fact that 63 thousand out of 65 thousand cars come from China signifies the complete dominance of Chinese auto concerns in the local market;

  • Retreat of traditional models: The sharp drop in sales of gasoline-powered cars will prompt local manufacturers to place greater emphasis on electric and hybrid models in the coming years;

  • Challenge to the energy system: The appearance of thousands of new electric vehicles on the country's streets every month increases the load on urban and district electrical grids and transformers, requiring further modernization of the energy sector.

The fact that electric vehicles accounted for over 70 percent of the more than 65 thousand cars imported in 2026 demonstrates that Uzbekistan's transport infrastructure has embarked on an irreversible "green" path.

Do you think that Uzbekistan's electrical grid and charging station infrastructure can fully withstand the influx of electric vehicles entering the country by the thousands every month? Personally, would you choose your next car as a gasoline-powered one or a fully electric vehicle? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of our country's auto market with all drivers, car enthusiasts, and your friends!

Electric vehiclesChinese auto industryUzbekistan transport infrastructureBYD
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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